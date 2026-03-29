UAE Real Estate Hits Record Highs: AED422M Luxury Sale and AED6B Project Sell-Out in 72 Hours

Business

The UAE continues to consolidate its position as one of the most dynamic real estate markets, with a steady pace of new project launches and uninterrupted construction activity during March 2026.

This accelerating momentum in projects and rising sales reflects the strength of the UAE real estate market and its global standing as a reliable long-term investment destination.

In Dubai, residential and commercial project launches gained strong momentum, with record real estate sales, including a landmark transaction for a luxury apartment valued at AED422 million, ranking as the third most expensive apartment in the market’s history.

Emaar Properties revealed its residential project Golf Valley within Emaar South, comprising 262 housing units, while National Properties, the real estate arm of National Bonds Corporation, announced the launch of a new commercial tower in Barsha Heights valued at AED500 million.

Zoya Developments launched the Nové project in Dubailand with investments exceeding AED200 million, while OAM Real Estate Development launched Rise Residences in Warsan, reflecting the diversity of real estate offerings between residential and commercial projects and continued demand.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre announced additional details for the Uptown area, including plans to develop an iconic tower exceeding 600 metres in height.

Deyaar Development reported that construction and development activities across its portfolio are progressing according to schedule and revealed plans to complete the Jannat project in the Midtown community in Dubai Production City within days, achieving completion three months ahead of schedule. The company is also preparing to deliver around 2,000 residential units in Dubai across multiple projects.

Azizi Developments launched Creek Views 4 in Al Jaddaf, complementing Creek Views 1 and Creek Views 2, which have been delivered, and Creek Views 3, which has reached 50 percent completion and is on track for delivery in the second quarter of 2026.

Dubai Investments Real Estate continued construction works in line with approved delivery schedules, recording advanced completion rates across its projects, while Binghatti Holding confirmed that its construction activities are progressing steadily and according to timelines, with average weekly sales reaching around AED500 million since the end of February.

Nakheel, Dubai Properties and Meraas also confirmed that work is continuing as usual across all projects and service centres, maintaining execution pace and delivery schedules.

Beyond Developments confirmed steady progress in its construction works across projects within its masterplan spanning 8 million square feet in Dubai Maritime City.

DAMAC Properties stated that Dubai’s real estate market has once again demonstrated its ability to maintain project execution momentum, supported by its resilience and strength, as well as the UAE’s stable and secure regulatory environment, which enhances its attractiveness for long-term investment.

In Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties Group confirmed that its operational activities in the UAE are progressing steadily, noting that its operations, including residential communities, retail destinations, office assets, logistics facilities, hotels, schools and development sites, continue to perform at full capacity amid strong operational and financial conditions.

The group had launched on 10th February the Baccarat Residences Saadiyat project in the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi, which will include 77 residential units comprising two- and three-bedroom apartments, several four-bedroom villas and two penthouse units.

Modon launched the Tara Park project on Reem Island, focusing on quality of life and integrated facilities with freehold ownership, enhancing the emirate’s investment appeal, while Ohana Development reported strong demand for the Manchester City Yas Residences project, which recorded sales of approximately AED6 billion within 72 hours.

In Sharjah, Arada awarded a contract worth AED183 million to build a school within the Masaar community, coinciding with strong real estate activity in the emirate, which recorded transactions worth AED4.6 billion during Ramadan, marking a 71.8 percent increase, with the number of transactions rising to 7,299.