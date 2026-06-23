Business

Opening ‌of a second runway at ‌Britain's second largest airport was given the ​go-ahead ‌last ​year

Campaign group ⁠Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions argued ​the ⁠decision did ⁠not properly take account ⁠of the impact on Britain's climate change goals. Picture used for illustrative purpose from Gatwick Airport Instagram.

London: ​Britain's approval of ‌plans ​to expand Gatwick Airport was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Tuesday, ⁠after a legal challenge brought by campaigners.



The opening ‌of a second runway at ‌Britain's second largest airport, situated ‌30 miles (48 ‌km) south ‌of London, was given the ​go-ahead ‌last ​year.



Campaign group ⁠Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions argued ​the ⁠decision did ⁠not properly take account ⁠of the impact on Britain's climate change goals.



Judge Tim Mould dismissed two ‌claims seeking a judicial review ​of the expansion.