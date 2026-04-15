Business

Financial ​Conduct ‌Authority is seeking ⁠feedback on proposed ​regulations ⁠on a ⁠range of crypto activities

Under the ‌consultation, the Financial ​Conduct ‌Authority (FCA) ​is seeking ⁠feedback on proposed ​regulations ⁠on a ⁠range of crypto activities ⁠including operating crypto trading platforms as well as dealing, staking and ‌safeguarding crypto assets, ​the regulator said.

London: Britain's ​financial regulator ‌said on ​Wednesday it was consulting on how firms might ⁠be affected by the regulation of the ‌crypto industry which is due ‌to come into effect ‌by October ‌2027.

Under the ‌consultation, the Financial ​Conduct ‌Authority (FCA) ​is seeking ⁠feedback on proposed ​regulations ⁠on a ⁠range of crypto activities ⁠including operating crypto trading platforms as well as dealing, staking and ‌safeguarding crypto assets, ​the regulator said.