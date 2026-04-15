Business
UK financial watchdog to consult on proposed crypto regulations
Financial Conduct Authority is seeking feedback on proposed regulations on a range of crypto activities
London: Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday it was consulting on how firms might be affected by the regulation of the crypto industry which is due to come into effect by October 2027.
Under the consultation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking feedback on proposed regulations on a range of crypto activities including operating crypto trading platforms as well as dealing, staking and safeguarding crypto assets, the regulator said.