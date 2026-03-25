UK Inflation Holds at 3.0% as Britain Remains Highest Among Peers

Business

British consumer price inflation held steady at an annual rate of 3.0% in February, official data showed Wednesday, matching January’s figures and meeting economists' expectations. While the rate remains at its lowest level since March 2025, the Bank of England (BoE) warned of a likely "upward lurch" in the coming months as the conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy and manufacturing costs higher. Before the late February escalations, the central bank had forecast inflation to fall near its 2.0% target by April; however, the BoE has since revised its outlook, predicting a surge toward 3.5% by mid-year. This shift is compounded by a recent surge in public inflation expectations and the sharpest jump in manufacturing costs since 1992, which analysts fear will soon be passed on to consumers as new energy tariffs take effect in July.

The latest figures revealed a nuanced inflationary environment, with services inflation—a key gauge for the BoE—falling to 4.2% from 4.4% in January, its lowest level since early 2022. This decline was largely driven by cooling prices in the hospitality and cultural sectors, including restaurants and concert tickets. In contrast, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, edged up to 3.2% from 3.1%, defying expectations of a steady hold. These mixed signals have intensified the debate over interest rate policy, with financial markets betting on three quarter-point hikes this year. However, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned against firm bets on rate increases, as many economists argue the central bank may keep rates on hold to avoid stifling growth amid mounting headwinds from surging energy costs.

Britain continues to grapple with the highest inflation rate among major advanced economies, a vulnerability exacerbated by its heavy reliance on natural gas for electricity and heating. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has introduced cost-of-living measures, though Finance Minister Rachel Reeves noted that any energy subsidies this year would be more narrowly targeted than during the 2022 crisis. With inflation rarely hitting its 2.0% target over the past five years and having peaked at 11.1% in late 2022, the BoE faces a delicate balancing act. As manufacturers report record cost pressures and household energy bills remain a primary concern, the upcoming months will be critical in determining whether the UK can stabilize its economy or if the Middle East conflict will trigger a sustained inflationary cycle.