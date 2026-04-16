Business

UK's Rentokil posts sturdy first-quarter revenue on improved prices

Revenue in its ​North American ‌business ​rose 4.5% to $995 million

By Reuters Published: 2026-04-16T12:23:00+04:00 1 min read

Rentokil Initial reported on Thursday ​first-quarter organic revenue growth of ‌3.4%, ​helped by price increases and continued momentum in North America, and said it was confident of delivering a full-year performance in line with ⁠market view.

The announcement marked the first trading update under Mike Duffy, who became chief executive officer of ‌the British pest control company on March 16.

Here are some details:

  • Group ‌revenue for the three-month period ‌ended March 31 came in at $1.68 ‌billion, up ‌4.3% on a constant-currency basis
  • Revenue in its ​North American ‌business ​rose 4.5% to $995 million, with ⁠organic growth of 3.9%, driven by price increases and recovery from weather ​disruption ⁠in ⁠late January
  • The Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region experienced disruption ⁠from the Middle East conflict, creating a 60-basis-point headwind alongside weaker comparatives in the Pacific region
  • International revenue increased 4.1% to $682 million, though the ‌Middle East conflict disrupted the MENAT region
  • ​The company also completed nine bolt-on acquisitions delivering $19 million in annualized revenue