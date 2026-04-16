UK's Rentokil posts sturdy first-quarter revenue on improved prices

Business

Revenue in its ​North American ‌business ​rose 4.5% to $995 million

Rentokil Initial reported on Thursday ​first-quarter organic revenue growth of ‌3.4%, ​helped by price increases and continued momentum in North America, and said it was confident of delivering a full-year performance in line with ⁠market view.

The announcement marked the first trading update under Mike Duffy, who became chief executive officer of ‌the British pest control company on March 16.

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