Union Coop to distribute 14% cash dividends for 2025

Business

A profit of AED 244.38 million was approved during the Annual General Meeting

During its meeting, the assembly approved the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 14% (equivalent to 14 fils/share), amounting to AED 244.38 million.

The General Meeting of the Union Cooperative approved the distribution of a cash return on existing capital of 14%, and a return on purchases by shareholders in the cooperative of 5%, for the cooperative’s business for the year 2025.

This came during the 44th General Meeting, which was held in person at the Dubai Chamber on Tuesday, and remotely (online), during which the Board of Directors’ report for 2025 was approved, as well as the results of the audit of the financial accounts for the year ending December 31, 2025, and the balance sheet and profit accounts for the year ending December 31, 2025.

During its meeting, the assembly approved the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 14% (equivalent to 14 fils/share), amounting to AED 244.38 million, and the distribution of a return on shareholders’ purchases from the cooperative at a rate of 5% of shareholders’ purchases, amounting to AED 36.81 million for the year 2025, and the allocation of AED 6.14 million for social responsibility.

The meeting included reviewing and responding to inquiries, comments and questions from shareholders, who were present at the meeting as well as those who joined remotely, regarding the cooperative's work, in addition to addressing the latest completed and ongoing projects, future projects, and projects under design.

The CEO of Union Coop, Mohammed Al Hashemi, confirmed that the results achieved by the cooperative for the year 2025 reflected the strength of its operational strategy and its success in achieving sustainable growth that directly benefits shareholders. He pointed out that the adoption of a cash dividend distribution of 14%, in addition to a 5% return on shareholders’ purchases, embodies the cooperative’s commitment to its approach in promoting shared value.

He added that the cooperative continues to develop its expansion projects and improve the shopping experience, with a focus on innovation, sustainability and social responsibility, which enhances its position as one of the most prominent cooperative societies in the country, and meets the aspirations of its shareholders and customers.