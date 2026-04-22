Uptown Dubai: DMCC announces two new towers

Business

The two towers will add more than 560,000 square feet of prime office spaces

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has announced the launch of the two commercial towers "One Uptown Place" and "Two Uptown Place," which are two new towers within the Uptown Dubai project.

The two towers will add more than 560,000 square feet of prime office spaces, thereby raising the total commercial area in the district to more than one million square feet. Leasing is expected to open during the second half of the year, with the towers scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.