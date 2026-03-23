U.S. Futures Rally 2.5% And Oil Plummets Following Productive Iran Talks

Business

U.S. stock futures surged sharply on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran held "positive and productive" discussions over the past two days. The market rally was further bolstered by the President’s decision to halt potential military strikes on Iranian power plants and critical infrastructure, signaling a significant de-escalation in regional tensions.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped approximately 1,100 points, or 2.6%, while S&P 500 futures climbed 2.7%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures also saw a robust gain of 2.7%. In stark contrast, oil prices plummeted following the news, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falling more than 9% to below $90 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude dropping over 13% to trade under $97 per barrel.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Trump stated that the two nations had engaged in "very good and productive talks" aimed at reaching a comprehensive resolution to Middle East tensions. He added that he had directed the Department of Defense to postpone any military strikes against Iranian energy facilities for five days, contingent upon the ongoing results of the negotiations.