US jury says Apple owes record $5.7 billion in haptic techno...

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US jury orders Apple to pay record $5.7B to San Diego’s Taction over haptic feedback patents in iPhone and Apple Watch, as Apple vows to appeal the verdict

A file photo of Apple's iPhone 17 smartphone, used for illustrative purposes only.

A US jury ruled that Apple owes San ‌Diego-based Taction more than $5.7 billion for using its patented technology to power the haptic feedback in iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple said it would ⁠appeal the country's largest such verdict to date.

The jury said on Friday that Apple's Taptic Engine, ‌which creates tapping vibrations, infringed two Taction patents

"Apple's Taptic Engine is fundamentally ‌different from Taction's technology, which Taction's ‌own testing of Apple's products confirmed ‌during trial," Apple ‌said in response

"Apple does not use Taction's technology, and ‌we will appeal," it added in ⁠a statement

"We're happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent rights," ⁠said ⁠Taction attorney Lance Yang.

Taction, which uses its technology in headphones and gaming ⁠headsets, filed the lawsuit in 2021

Apple denied the allegations and said the patents were invalid

The US Court of Appeals for ‌the Federal Circuit revived the case last year after a San Diego federal judge ruled in 2023 that Apple did not infringe the patents