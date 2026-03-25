U.S. Jury Orders Meta to Pay $375 Million in Historic Child Safety Verdict

Business

A U.S. jury has ordered social media giant Meta to pay $375 million in damages for harming children’s mental health and failing to protect minors from sexual exploitation. The verdict, delivered Tuesday in New Mexico following a six-week trial, marks the first time a U.S. state has successfully sued the parent company of Instagram and Facebook over child safety allegations. Jurors sided with state prosecutors who argued that Meta prioritized profits over safety and engaged in "unconscionable" trade practices by making misleading statements that exploited the vulnerabilities and inexperience of young users. The legal action was initiated in 2023 by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez after an undercover operation revealed that investigators posing as minors received sexually explicit material on the company’s platforms.

Meta has stated it respectfully disagrees with the verdict and plans to appeal, maintaining that it works extensively to remove harmful content and identify bad actors. Despite the company’s defense, jurors reviewed testimony from 40 witnesses, including whistleblowers, and examined hundreds of internal documents before reaching the decision.

This case serves as a precursor to a second phase of proceedings scheduled for May, where a judge will determine additional penalties and potential mandatory changes to Meta’s operations. The outcome is being closely watched as a separate bellwether trial in California weighs similar liability claims against Meta and YouTube, potentially influencing thousands of pending lawsuits across the United States regarding the addictive nature and psychological impact of social media on youth.