Wall Street & Europe Slide on Stubborn Inflation and Middle East Tensions

Business

Emirates 24/7 — Global equity markets retreated Wednesday as investors weighed stubborn U.S. inflation data against escalating Middle East tensions. Despite a massive 400-million-barrel strategic reserve release by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to stabilize supply, Brent crude remained anchored above $91, fueling concerns over a prolonged energy shock.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.76% to 47,611 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.29% and 0.14% respectively. The decline came as February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve's target, with energy prices surging 0.6% month-on-month. Market sentiment remains fragile as the "oil shock" linked to the conflict with Iran threatens to unravel previous disinflationary progress.

Bucking the downward trend, Oracle (ORCL.N) surged 12.9% to $168.70. The software giant cleared quarterly expectations and hiked its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance, citing a staggering 325% year-on-year jump in remaining performance obligations to $553 billion. Driven by insatiable AI infrastructure demand, Oracle noted it expects no new debt financing, as clients increasingly prepay for data center chips and hardware.

European bourses mirrored the cautious tone, with the Stoxx Europe 600 sliding 0.59% to 602 points. Germany’s DAX led the regional decline, dropping 1.37%, while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 saw more modest retreats. Traders in the "Old Continent" remain skeptical of de-escalation despite renewed assurances from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding an imminent end to the hostilities.

The IEA’s intervention marks a significant attempt to cool prices, yet the market’s muted reaction underscores the deep-seated anxiety over supply disruptions. As central banks navigate this dual threat of geopolitical instability and sticky inflation, the path for interest rate cuts remains increasingly clouded.