Wio Bank Reports AED1.24 Billion In Revenue For Full Year 2025

Business

Wio Bank PJSC (Wio) reported a strong financial performance in FY2025, reflecting continued customer adoption and the expansion of its digital banking platform across the UAE.

In its third full year of operations, the bank recorded AED1.24 billion in revenue, an increase of 55% year-on-year, alongside net profit of AED622 million, up 57%. More businesses, individuals and families across the UAE chose Wio as their primary financial partner, reflected in an NPS of 75 for Wio Business and 76 for Wio Personal, the highest in the UAE banking industry, as the bank deepened its capabilities to support customers and the wider economy for the long term.

With a strong asset base of AED61 billion as of 31st December 2025, up 64% year-on-year, and customer deposits surpassing AED57 billion, up 66%, Wio's growth reflects the robustness, deepening trust of its customers and the strength of its backing from strategic shareholders ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e& and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). Lending activity grew significantly, supported by strong uptake of supply chain finance, term loans and an expanded SME credit suite, highlighting Wio's evolution into a full-service digital financial platform.

Mansour AlMulla, Chairman of the Board, said, "These strong results reinforce our commitment to empowering the UAE's digital economy and supporting the ambitions of individuals, businesses and communities across the nation. Wio’s growth reflects the trust we have earned, with a growing number of customers choosing Wio as their primary banking partner and entrusting us with a greater share of their financial lives. Our exceptional balance sheet strength provides a strong foundation to continue serving our customers and investing in a future focused on meeting their evolving financial needs.”

With a strong focus on business customers, Wio Bank in 2025 became one of the leading banks serving one of the largest and most diverse bases of businesses across the UAE. The bank continued to build new capabilities to help businesses optimise their finances and scale more effectively, including credit solutions such as supply chain finance, point-of-sale lending and SME credit cards, alongside deep integrations with accounting and taxation platforms.

In 2025, Wio’s fully digital supply chain finance platform alone delivered over AED1 billion in financing, reinforcing its role in improving access to capital. This focus on seamless money management, credit and growth tools resulted in more than 120,000 businesses trusting Wio as their main business banking partner.

Wio Personal also saw strong growth, with more than 270,000 individuals choosing Wio as their primary bank, while families were another key area of focus in 2025.

In the fourth quarter, Wio launched Wio Family, a fully integrated banking proposition designed to help households manage spending, plan together and grow their money in one place. The platform enables greater transparency, better financial decision making and more inclusive money management across families, including children and extended family members, while supporting stronger financial education.

Within the first three months of launch, more than 10,000 families adopted Wio Family as their primary platform for managing and growing their finances. On the individual side, Wio’s payroll proposition reinforced its value sharing model, resulting in nearly 25% of customers shifting their salaries to Wio’s platform.

Wio continued to invest in its operating platform, improving customer service through faster request resolution while enhancing governance capabilities to scale securely and strengthen resilience.

Wio remains focused on the opportunities that 2026 presents. With a changing environment, the bank is advancing a series of innovative offerings designed to strengthen resilience, support customer ambition and drive sustainable growth.

In 2026, Wio is developing an Islamic banking proposition, subject to regulatory approval. It is building a digital, seamless platform that will enable individual and business customers to manage and grow their money in line with their values. As part of this journey, Wio has been engaging with customers across segments to ensure the proposition addresses their needs and supports long term ambitions, while maintaining the highest standards of Shariah compliance.

The bank will continue to support businesses by expanding capabilities that enable more seamless, end to end transactions and engagement. This includes deepening its focus on specific sectors such as healthcare, education, food and beverage, trade and digital businesses. These enhanced capabilities will allow businesses to integrate more easily with platforms, use data more effectively and support stronger decision making and growth.

In 2026, Wio will continue to grow Wio Family by introducing capabilities that support longer term financial goals. This will include wealth propositions that extend Wio Family’s vision into longer-term financial planning. Wio’s focus remains on improving transparency, strengthening financial understanding across the household and supporting goals such as education, housing and retirement.

Wio is focused on scaling its AI capabilities to better serve customers through more personalized tools and experiences. While many financial needs are shared, individual circumstances vary significantly. AI will enable tailoring products, guidance and experiences more closely to each customer’s situation, underpinned by a firm commitment to strong governance, customer privacy and the highest standards of security.