Beeah Education: 13 years of successes and national initiatives to promote sustainability awareness

Beeah Education, a subsidiary of Beeah Group and its arm for environmental awareness, plays a key role in empowering institutions, individuals, and society to be an integral part of efforts to achieve the goal of sustainable future. The company encourages all environmental practices and initiatives, including organising competitions for educational institutions, professionals, and companies.

Beeah Education, which was launched in 2010 under the name "Bee'ah School of Environment", has evolved significantly over the past 13 years to reach its current prestigious position, especially with its official launch this year.

The company has a leading project, the Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability – Middle East (IEMS), which offers advanced learning and development programmes for professionals, in addition to specialised professional qualifications, as well as access to external institutions. Beeah Education is also responsible for internal training programmes within Beeah Group.

Hind Al-Huwaidi, Executive Director of Bee'ah Education, said, "Beeah Education seeks to raise the awareness of different segments of society about the importance of sustainability and environmental protection, and thus enable national and development strategies. In this regard, we would like to highlight our partnerships with various government and private entities to make sustainability an integral part of their professional culture, through the dissemination of awareness and sustainability training programmes, in addition to awarding prizes to individuals, institutions, and bodies that adopt best environmental practices."

She added, "We launched the Future Pioneers Award this year, which is a global initiative that aims to recognise and reward innovative ideas and projects that have great potential to contribute to building a bright and sustainable future. We also launched an environmental competition in cooperation with the University of Ajman to encourage students to innovate projects to consolidate sustainability."

Al-Huwaidi pointed to the launch of a number of successful initiatives by Beeah Education, including the Big Battery Challenge in cooperation with Duracell, an annual competition for educational institutions. Last year's edition saw the largest participation in the history of the competition, with more than 160 schools from different emirates of the state joining. The schools were able to collect more than 2,000 kilograms of used batteries.

The Big Battery Challenge was launched in 2018 in cooperation with Duracell, the world's leading battery manufacturer, in order to promote and consolidate battery recycling practices among students. With the partnership between Beeah Education and Duracell entering its fourth consecutive year, the initiative has played a key role in keeping used batteries out of landfills and preventing environmental pollution from improper disposal.

Through a network of more than 252,000 students and 6,500 faculty members from 700 schools, Beeah Education has been able to consolidate its position as a driving force for positive environmental change since its launch in 2010.

In cooperation with the College of Business Administration at the University of Ajman, Beeah Education launched the Beeah Sustainability Support Competition.

The Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability – Middle East (IEMS) is responsible for organising and supervising the competition, which will focus on the two axes of "sustainability and its role in enabling entrepreneurship" and "innovation."

The competition aims to encourage university students to propose innovative and insightful ideas to address global climate challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship, in light of the UAE's hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) and the declaration of 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability."

The competition aims to provide an inspiring environment to support students in their efforts to develop new solutions to the environmental and climate challenges facing the world. It also aims to empower them to become decision-makers and environmental leaders by entering the world of entrepreneurship and innovation for a carbon-neutral future, sustainable cities, and economies.

The competition is open to students from all colleges within Ajman University, including freshmen, senior-year graduate and post-graduate degree programme students. The registered students will be divided into groups.

Over the course of four days, the participating students will learn about the most pressing sustainability challenges, exchange ideas with their peers, and propose innovative solutions through brainstorming sessions to address related problems.

Through the competition, participants will attend interactive workshops on "Sustainability and the Circular Economy" and "Entrepreneurship and Innovation." The program will also include a visit to the Beeah waste management complex to identify ideas that support and promote the circular economy and build a carbon-neutral future.

In a related development, Beeah Education announced the launch of the "Future Leaders Programme," which runs for nine months and aims to train a new generation of young leaders to take on leadership positions in the context of the group's ongoing growth.

The training programme includes a number of topics, with a focus on sustainability and digital transformation in addition to studying the sector's leading trends. Beeah Education offers this programme through the Beeah Leadership Academy, which provides trainees with a wide range of professional and awareness training. The training content is aligned with the UAE's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the targets of Beeah Group, which are based on innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and growth.

In addition, Beeah Education launched the BEEAH Get Together initiative, which aims to create an environment that encourages knowledge and enables employees to learn, share knowledge, collaborate, and progress together in their quest for excellence.

In this regard, Hind Al-Huwaidi stressed the importance of the participation of all members of society in efforts to protect the environment and conserve the climate, in order to achieve the national targets set by the wise leadership and build on the achievements that have been made, especially with the state's hosting of COP28.

