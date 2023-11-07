DIEZ achieves international LEED Zero Energy and LEED Zero Carbon certificates

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced that its headquarters, which is located within Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), has obtained the LEED Zero Energy and LEED Zero Carbon international certificates from the US Green Building Council. This achievement establishes DIEZ as the first entity in the Middle East to attain these significant certifications.



This achievement comes in line with DIEZ and its affiliated economic zones, Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC), commitment to the directives of the wise leadership’s strategic vision for advancing sustainable development, as well as investment in renewable energy infrastructure and increasing energy efficiency. Additionally, it aligns with the strategic direction of DIEZ to adhere to the highest global standards in sustainability.



The certificates were officially presented to Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), by P. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Director of the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) India, MENA, and SEA markets. The ceremony was attended by Ms. Deepthy K. B., Regional Director of GBCI MENA, and several representatives from both sides.

This accomplishment coincides with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who proclaimed 2023 as the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. It also precedes the commencement of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), hosted by the UAE this month. With this milestone, the total count of LEED-certified buildings in DIEZ now stands at 31, all holding platinum ratings.

Eng. Muammar Khaled Al Katheeri, Chief Officer of Engineering and Sustainability at Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) said: "We are proud that the headquarters of DIEZ has obtained these two prestigious certifications, as today DIEZ stands out as the first entity to obtain the LEED Zero Energy and LEED Zero Carbon certificates in the Middle East. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to adhering to sustainability standards and delivering excellent services to our customers and business partners.”



“Moreover, this achievement consolidates DIEZ’s global standing as a role model in adopting a culture of sustainability and responsible environmental practices. It aligns with our ongoing efforts to build an environmentally friendly future and serve as an ideal destination for both local and international companies, foreign direct investment, and adherence to the highest standards.” Al Katheeri added.



The LEED Zero Energy certification is awarded to buildings that generate energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power, equivalent to their average annual consumption. The LEED Zero Carbon certificate acknowledges a facility's effective reduction of carbon emissions or their offsetting throughout the year. Both certificates highlight DIEZ’s unwavering commitment to employing cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions in building management, ensuring the highest quality within a sustainable and health-conscious environment.

DIEZ had already made significant strides in meeting sustainability standards and reducing carbon emissions in 2022. Their achievements were in alignment with international specifications, including the ISO 50001 system for optimal and sustainable energy usage and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. These successes included a 24% reduction in carbon emissions and a 46% improvement in the performance of their smart waste management system in 2022 compared to 2021. DIEZ's achievements were made possible through responsible environmental initiatives, the adoption of the latest sustainable and smart technologies, and effective management of energy consumption, cooling, irrigation, and waste recycling systems.

