Dubai Chamber of Commerce partners with COP28 and UN Climate Change High-level Champions

Chamber of Commerce partners with COP28 and UN Climate Change High-level Champions to advance sustainability agenda



• The chamber hosted a special webinar highlighting the key outcomes and priorities the private sector can help to deliver ahead of the upcoming COP28 UN Climate Change Conference, which takes place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

• The virtual event was attended by more than 325 members of the business community and featured a keynote address from H.E. Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of COP28.

• Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Progress on environmental issues is driven by an inclusive approach that involves bringing together key government entities and members of the business community. Strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors is more vital than ever as we strive to achieve the wise leadership’s vision for a sustainable future.”



Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Responsible Business has hosted a special webinar to raise awareness about the important role the private sector can play in advancing the sustainability agenda ahead of the upcoming COP28 UN Climate Change Conference, which takes place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.



Held in partnership with COP28 and the UN High-Level Champions, the virtual event created a unique opportunity for the global business community to learn more about COP28’s key priorities and explore avenues for impactful cooperation. The session attracted more than 325 participants from 237 companies and featured a keynote address from H.E. Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of COP28.



Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Progress on environmental issues is driven by an inclusive approach that involves bringing together key government entities and members of the business community. Strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors is more vital than ever as we strive to achieve the wise leadership’s vision for a sustainable future. Dubai Chambers remains committed to playing a key role in advancing these efforts.”



Lootah added: “Our goal is to ensure a strong and vibrant business community that can continue to drive the emirate’s economic success while ensuring full compliance with national and global climate change objectives.”



Titled ‘Road to COP28: Opportunities for Businesses to Move the Needle,’ the two-hour webinar was hosted as part of the chamber’s Sustainability Knowledge Series. In addition to inspiring speeches from the distinguished guests, the session covered how businesses could engage during COP28 and took a deep dive into three key topics – adaptation, mitigation, and the newly launched SME Climate Hub for MENA – with insightful presentations from UN High-Level Champion team as well as COP28. The participants also benefited from opportunities to engage with the presenters through Q&A sessions after each topic.



The online session builds on the success of the in-person ‘Road to COP28’ event hosted in May, which attracted more than 700 attendees.



As the historic global gathering draws nearer, the Centre for Responsible Business is gearing up to launch its annual ‘Sustainability Week,’ which runs from 9 - 13 October and will feature a series of events and activities designed to advance the emirate’s drive towards a net-zero economy.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.