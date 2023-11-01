Jordanian Ambassador optimistic about COP28 success, praises Emirati-Jordanian ties

The Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE Nassar Habashneh expressed his optimism and high expectations for the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), emphasising the substantial global efforts in addressing the repercussions of climate change to reach decisions that will benefit humanity as a whole.

"We have full confidence in the UAE's ability to make this event a success, just as it has consistently excelled in organising and hosting major global events," Habashneh said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

As for Jordan's participation in COP28, he underscored that Jordan's participation will be proactive at the highest levels, with several Jordanian initiatives from various sectors to be presented.

The Ambassador added that the Jordanian Ministry of Environment will host a side event during the conference focusing on the protection of the marine environment in Aqaba, highlighting several initiatives that are currently under process and will be announced during the conference by the relevant authorities.

He also described the conference as a critical global platform and a valuable opportunity to achieve various objectives. These include international efforts to reduce carbon emissions, facilitate the transition to a green economy, promote sustainability, economic diversification and growth, and preserve both human life and the environment, focusing on improving quality of life.

Regarding the Emirati-Jordanian partnership and its role in achieving economic integration between the two countries, Habashneh said that the UAE and Jordan have maintained close ties for more than half a century at both government and people-to-people levels. The two nations share strong bonds established by their late leaders, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hussein bin Talal.

