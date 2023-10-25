Scotland’s delegation of leading Net Zero businesses to participate in COP28

Neil Gray, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy, has announced a business delegation of 19 Scottish Net Zero-focused companies to the UAE during the country's participation at COP28.

The Cabinet Secretary set out details of the delegation in a visit to the UAE this week (October 25th - 26th) ahead of the world climate forum in Dubai next month.

The Scottish delegation, supported by Scottish Development International and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, will be aligned with the country's COP28 ambitions, including a commitment to international partnership on climate change solutions, fair work and inclusive economic growth.

Gray said, "We have the resources, skills and ambition to advance green energy technologies and accelerate decarbonisation. COP28 will allow us to reaffirm our commitment to reaching net-zero and highlight our innovative companies that can help deliver that. This will showcase Scotland as an exciting global business partner to achieve net-zero aspirations.

"Scotland was the first country to declare climate change a global emergency in 2019, and we continue to take critical steps to build resilience to the broader impacts of climate change. No one country can deliver net-zero on its own – international co-operation will be vital.

"The UAE was the first Gulf nation to commit to reaching Net Zero by 2050 and is an important market for Scotland. I look forward to discussing opportunities to strengthen collaboration in several areas, including energy transition and our mutual net-zero goals. Continuing to build trade and investment will play a vital role in helping Scotland build a greener, fairer wellbeing economy and all the benefits that will bring to families, communities and businesses across the country."

The delegation of 19 industry-leading Net Zero companies builds on Scotland's already well-established relationship with the UAE and will showcase its expertise and strength across a range of sectors, including clean and renewable energy, hydrogen, space and other innovative technologies.

As the UAE gears up to host COP28 next month, Scotland's participation and presence at the global conference presents a valuable opportunity to speak with senior decision-makers and influencers to not only create future collaboration opportunities for Scottish businesses in the UAE and the wider GCC region, but to also share its world-leading energy transition story.

COP28 will further Scotland's Net Zero interests and showcase its innovation strengths in key net-zero sectors, such as energy transition, climate-tech and hydrogen, to a global audience, while increasing business-to-business engagement that can foster future collaboration in meeting the challenges of achieving Net Zero.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.