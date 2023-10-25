TRENDS Research and Advisory releases road map to COP28

TRENDS Research and Advisory has released its roadmap to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

During a briefing, which was held at the TRENDS Conference Hall, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, said that the Centre's roadmap supports the UAE's efforts to host an "exceptional and historic edition" of COP28 and deliver tangible results that put all humanity on the right track to face the threat of climate change.

Dr. Al-Ali added that TRENDS attaches great importance to climate, environment and sustainability issues based on its keenness to address serious scientific issues of interest. The Centre gives priority to regional and global issues. It has developed a plan to keep pace with COP28 and support the enormous efforts led by the UAE to achieve the required results.

Three themes of the road map are; “Empowering youth”, “Enhancing global participation”, and "Reach out for all segments of society".

The roadmap aims to highlight the importance of climate action and support youth efforts in this field, enhance the role of youth in climate action, and support their efforts in confronting environmental challenges and spread awareness about environmental and climate issues through various tools and means, as well as enhancing knowledge and Relevant research cooperation with many partners in various countries.

The Trends Roadmap comes within the framework of the Centre’s keenness to keep abreast with the World Climate Summit, support the efforts to make it a success and create a paradigm shift in confronting climate challenges.

