Media plays vital role in raising awareness on climate change and sustainability: WAM Director-General

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), has underscored the significant role that media can play in supporting collective efforts and raising awareness about climate change and sustainability.

During lectures delivered to students at Tsinghua University, the Communication University of China, and Beijing Foreign Studies University, Al Rayssi emphasised the crucial importance of media in highlighting these pressing issues, noting its prominent role in enhancing public awareness and encouraging international collaboration to find sustainable solutions.

The lectures revolved around three key topics: the role of media in highlighting climate issues, the significance of specialised media, and the role of national media in bolstering the UAE's efforts in this field.

WAM Director-General invited Chinese students to attend the upcoming Global Media Congress, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 14th to 16th November, noting that the congress presents a valuable opportunity to stay updated on the latest developments in the media industry and exchange insights with experts and specialists from around the world.

He noted that the congress will address several important themes, including environmental media, sustainability, education, sports media, and the roles of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

Al Rayssi reiterated WAM's commitment to enhancing collaboration with media partners in the People's Republic of China, which will contribute to raising awareness about climate issues and sustainable development. He also emphasised WAM's dedication to strengthening its climate change and sustainability efforts by disseminating relevant news and information to raise awareness and foster dialogue and collective action.

During the lectures, the students actively engaged with the topics presented, posing questions about how media can support collaborative efforts, the challenges faced by specialised media, and the role that national media can play in supporting governmental initiatives.

