'Today For Tomorrow: The National Day Mangrove Project' to begin with planting of 10,000 trees

The Organising Committee of the 51st National Day Celebrations has launched the “Today for Tomorrow: National Day Mangrove Project”. The project aims to fulfill the UAE’s pledge made at COP27 to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.

In line with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the initiative seeks to restore and enhance the mangrove forests along the UAE’s coasts.

The project will begin with planting the 10,000 mangrove trees featured in the 51st National Day celebrations across different locations in the seven emirates.

Everyone that calls the UAE home, from nature and planting enthusiasts to environmentalists, are invited to join the collective efforts that will begin on 11th May at 10:00 am in Yas Beach, Abu Dhabi.

Interested volunteers can register throughhttp://uaetreeplanting.com

Mangroves are a vital part of the UAE’s coastal ecosystem, covering over 150 square kilometres of the UAE coast, and acting as the"green lung" of the land.

These unique trees are known for their ability to sequester carbon and effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making them an essential tool in the fight against climate change. Beyond their environmental benefits, mangroves are a rich source of food for numerous species and provide vital habitats for wildlife.

Earlier this year, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced that 2023 would be the 'Year of Sustainability'. The year will run until December 2023 and aims to promote the nation's deeply-rooted value of sustainability to encourage sustainable behavior change and work towards a more sustainable and thriving UAE.

It draws on the UAE's heritage to inspire sustainable practices and collective action, bringing together everyone that calls the UAE home.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.