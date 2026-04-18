Dubai Police warns against scanning unknown QR codes

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Individual awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime, police said





Dubai: Do you scan unknown QR codes on your mobile phone without verifying the sources? Be careful - you could be putting yourself in danger, Dubai Police warns.

The authorities emphasised that scanning such codes without proper verification may expose users to cyber fraud, including the theft of personal and financial data.

Dubai Police says fraudsters often design QR codes accompanied by credible-looking and tempting messages that seemingly offer prizes, exclusive discounts, or access to special deals. These fake QR codes are often distributed through text messages, emails, and even placed in public locations. Once scanned, these codes may redirect users to fake websites that request personal or banking details. In some cases, scammers may even gain access to victims’ devices, compromise their data, and take control of personal or financial accounts.

The warning came as part of the #BewareOfFraud campaign by Dubai Police aimed at enhancing community awareness and educating the public about emerging fraud tactics used by scammers.

Dubai Police urges the public to avoid scanning QR codes from unknown or suspicious sources and to refrain from entering any personal or professional information through unverified links. It is crucial that the source is confirmed before engaging with any digital content, particularly when it involves attractive offers or unexpected requests.

Individual awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime, police said.