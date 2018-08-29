Asian girl dies in Abu Dhabi apartment fire

By Staff

An Asian girl died and two people were injured after a fire broke out at a residential apartment in the Al Azhaia area of Abu Dhabi, according to Al Bayan Arabic language newspaper.

The civil defence teams extinguished the fire and another in an apartment building on Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, also in Abu Dhabi.

Brigadier General Mohammed Mayouf Al Ketbi, Director General of Civil Defense in Abu Dhabi, called for the necessity of complying with the safety requirements and properly maintaining fire extinguishing equipment. They are investigating to determine causes of the fires.