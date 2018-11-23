Two policemen killed in firing near Chinese Consulate in Karachi

By Wam

At least two policemen were killed and another got injured in an explosion and firing outside the Chinese consulate in Karachi's Clifton Block 4 at around 9:30 am local time on Friday, reported Asian News International (ANI).

Sources told the agency that three to four men attempted to enter the Chinese consulate and fired shots before being stopped by security guards. They added that security forces deployed outside the Chinese consulate retaliated to the firing.

The identities of those injured have not yet been released yet.

Roads leading to the consulate have been cordoned off and heavy security has been deployed near the area, added ANI.