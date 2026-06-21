From advisor to investor success: How this Indian family built wealth through Dubai property

From advisor to investor success: How this Indian family bui...

Dubai Is Special

'Dubai is not simply a place to invest: it is a place where long-term aspirations can become reality'

Rahul Anand with his wife Natasha Goel, daughter Myra, and their pet dog Rio. Rahul’s story reflects how Dubai’s property market continues to reward those who recognise its potential.

Dubai: When Rahul Anand swapped Lucknow, India, for Dubai in 2012, he arrived with a professional mission: to navigate the city’s fast-evolving property market as a real estate specialist and investment advisor. He spent his days helping a growing portfolio of international investors secure opportunities across the emirate. But as he watched his own clients achieve remarkable returns, the logic became impossible to ignore.

In 2014, Rahul decided it was time to practise what he preached. What began as a professional journey in Dubai evolved into something far more personal: a pathway to financial independence, family security, and long-term success. Alongside his wife Natasha Goel, daughter Myra, and their pet dog Rio, Rahul’s story reflects how Dubai’s property market continues to reward those who recognise its potential.

A professional turned investor

“I originally come from Lucknow, India, and I moved to Dubai in 2012,” Rahul Anand says. “Professionally, I am a real estate specialist and property investment advisor.”

Working closely with investors gave him a front-row seat to the city’s rapid real estate growth.

“Over the years, my profession has allowed me to witness the market's growth firsthand, which ultimately inspired me to become an investor myself.”

The first leap that changed everything

Rahul’s first step into property investment came in 2014, and it paid off.

“My decision to invest in Dubai was largely influenced by the experiences of my own investors and the remarkable vibrancy of the market,” he explains. “Seeing investors achieve strong returns gave me confidence.”

That confidence translated into results.

“Earning a net rental yield of approximately 8–9% provided both financial satisfaction and reassurance,” he says. “It motivated me to expand my portfolio.”

Over the years, Rahul steadily built a diverse portfolio across some of Dubai’s most in-demand communities. He purchased villas in Jebel Ali Village, Dubai Hills, and Dubai Island, along with apartments in The Greens and The Views, Biltmore Residences on Sheikh Zayed Road, and Executive Towers in Business Bay. All of these locations remain highly popular and consistently in demand.

A market that builds confidence over time

Over the years, Rahul’s strategy evolved alongside his growing belief in Dubai.

“My confidence in Dubai's real estate market has strengthened significantly,” he says. He points to “strong government support, world-class infrastructure development, a business-friendly environment, and its appeal to global talent” as key drivers.

He adds, “The UAE’s tax-efficient framework, the stability provided by the dirham's peg to the US dollar, and the exceptional quality of life have all reinforced my belief in the market.”

For Rahul, investing is personal as well as professional.

“As an advisor, I believe in investing alongside my clients.”

Exceeding expectations

Dubai delivered beyond what Rahul initially imagined.

“The market has consistently demonstrated resilience and strong performance,” he says. “Dubai has exceeded my expectations primarily in terms of investment returns and long-term growth potential.”

The early challenge was selecting the right assets.

“However, as I gained experience and developed a deeper understanding of market dynamics, I became more confident.”

Why Dubai stands apart

Compared to global property giants, Dubai offers a distinct edge.

“Dubai offers a unique combination of advantages that few global markets can match,” Rahul says. “Tax-free rental income, exceptional safety and security, transparent regulations, ease of property ownership, and efficient transaction processes create a highly attractive investment environment.”

But it’s not just about numbers.

“Investors benefit not only from strong financial returns but also from world-class infrastructure, connectivity, and quality of life.”

Security, stability and trust

Safety and governance played a decisive role in his journey.

“Dubai has established one of the world’s most transparent and well-regulated real estate ecosystems,” Rahul explains. “Even overseas investors can purchase, manage, and monitor their investments with relative ease.”

He highlights the importance of regulation: “That level of transparency and governance is invaluable when making significant financial commitments.”

Consistent returns and financial confidence

Rahul’s portfolio has delivered both stability and growth.

“Several properties have significantly outperformed my initial expectations, generating capital appreciation of approximately 18–19% annually during certain periods,” he says.

At the same time, “my portfolio has consistently produced rental yields of around 8–9%, creating a reliable passive income stream over the past decade.”

More than investment, a better life

For Rahul and his family, owning property has transformed their lifestyle.

“Property ownership has been one of the most important milestones of my life,” he reflects. “It has provided both financial security and peace of mind.”

The benefits extend to everyday living.

“The passive income has helped support education, housing, and lifestyle expenses,” he says. “More importantly, it has enabled us to fully enjoy everything Dubai has to offer.”

Home and strategy in one

Dubai is not just an investment destination, it is home. “My family and I hold a Golden Visa, which reflects our long-term commitment to living in the UAE,” Rahul shares.

At the same time, they remain connected to their roots.

“Dubai's proximity to India allows us to stay closely connected to our extended family and cultural traditions.”

Strong signals for the future

Even in uncertain global conditions, Rahul remains confident. “Dubai continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience,” he says. “High-quality projects continue to perform strongly, and premium properties remain in demand.”

He adds, “Several off-plan investments within my portfolio have appreciated substantially and remain profitable even if I were to sell today.”

A defining moment

When asked what makes Dubai special, Rahul reflects on the people he has worked with.

“What stands out most is witnessing investors who trusted Dubai's potential achieve financial success and create lasting wealth,” he says. “Seeing their confidence rewarded has been incredibly fulfilling.”

Rahul sums it up simply:

“Dubai is a safe, secure, transparent, and investor-friendly real estate market that offers strong returns, exceptional lifestyle benefits, and sustainable long-term growth opportunities.”

Disclaimer: Rahul Anand conducted thorough research before making his investment decisions. Property investment is a personal decision, and individuals should undertake extensive research and careful consideration before making any investment.