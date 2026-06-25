Moving to Dubai: British expat shares what life in the UAE is really like

Dubai Is Special

Alexandra Cooper shares how Dubai’s lifestyle, safety, convenience and opportunities convinced her to make the move.

Dubai: Growing up in a small seaside town in Cornwall, UK, Alexandra Cooper never expected to end up in the modern metropolis of Dubai. But she did, and she’s never been happier.

The 33-year-old British content creator has been living in the city for just over a year. She said her visit to the UAE for vacation with her husband Afsar Uddin, in late 2023, was what drove their decision to move.

She explained: “We came with the idea in the back of our minds that it could be somewhere we might live one day, but at that point it still felt more like a fleeting thought than a real plan. But once we were here, something just clicked. We absolutely fell in love with it.”

The couple was wowed by “the energy, the lifestyle, the opportunities and the feeling that people were here to build something for themselves. It quickly went from, ‘Could we live here?’ to ‘Yes, we can really see ourselves building a life here.’ That trip planted the seed, and over time it kept growing until moving to Dubai became one of our biggest goals. By 2025, we made it happen.”

The couple moved to Dubai in early 2025, with their cats. Cooper’s husband works as a luxury and supercar specialist at Trend Auto Dubai, while she has transitioned completely from a senior leader in education to content creation – a passion turned vocation.

Cooper with her husband Afsar Uddin. The couple moved to Dubai from London in early 2025, with their cats. Picture credit: Supplied

Looking for balance

Before moving to Dubai, Cooper lived in London, UK, for 13 years. She said that while London gave her the excitement and opportunity she had been looking for, there was something missing: a sense of balance.

She found it in Dubai.

Cooper explained: “In the UK, my life was much more fast-paced and often centred around work, commuting and trying to fit everything in. Dubai has given me a better quality of life and more space to enjoy my day-to-day routine, not just live for the weekend.”

Part of the reason for this balance is that the city makes luxury feel more accessible in everyday life. She said: “Something as simple as finishing work and being able to go to a beautiful pilates studio, visit a mall, meet a friend for coffee somewhere beautiful, or go for an evening walk with views of the skyline, feels much more part of normal life here. In London, those moments often felt more like occasional treats. This lifestyle feels more attainable in Dubai.”

The fact that the city is “so clean, well-organised and convenient”, helps too. Simple chores, which would usually take up a chunk of one’s day, are easier to accomplish, because Dubai has efficient systems in place. Cooper said: “Whether it is getting groceries delivered, booking services to your home or moving around the city, everything feels designed to make life smoother.”

Misperceptions vs reality

It's a concept that most outsiders can’t fully appreciate, until they live in Dubai. When they initially floated the idea of moving to the Middle East, to friends and family, Cooper and her husband were often asked why they would move, with some people assuming life would become very expensive for them.

Cooper said: “I think a lot of people have a very fixed idea of what life here looks like before they arrive. They might imagine it is only luxury, only high-rise buildings, only expensive restaurants or only for a certain type of person… The UAE is full of opportunity, ambition and possibility, but it also offers safety, community, convenience and an incredible quality of life.”

Cooper and her husband’s visit to the city in 2023 gave them a glimpse of what was possible, if they came with an open mind, and it was enough to convince them to move here for the long-term.

She explained: “I was never naive enough to think Dubai was only about luxury. I knew there had to be much more to the city than what people often see online, and living here has definitely confirmed that. What I have realised is that Dubai really does have something for everyone. I think the difference is that what might be perceived as luxury in other countries can feel much more attainable and normal here. You can enjoy a really great quality of life in your everyday routine, not just on special occasions.”

The high standards the city sets for quality of life, is well deserved, as people both work hard and enjoy their off-time with their families and friends.

Cooper said: “Dubai is an ambitious city, and being surrounded by that energy can make you want to work harder, think bigger and push yourself. At the same time, I also think Dubai gives you the option to slow down in your personal life. One of the biggest things that draws me to the UAE is the feeling that people are here to build something. Not just careers or businesses, but homes, friendships, families and futures. It feels like a place that looks forward. It feels like somewhere you can picture a future for yourself, not just in a vague way, but in a real, everyday way. I think that is what I love most about living here.”