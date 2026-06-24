The Dubai-it way: Transforming challenges into opportunities

Dubai Is Special

The phrase highlights the city’s long-standing approach of innovation, ambition and turning dreams into reality, say residents.

Mohamed Issa (left) and Winny Khin Mar (right) have both experienced Dubai-it in action - it's the spirit of the city they live in. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai: How do you Dubai-it?

It’s a question most residents of the city are asking themselves, following the launch of the Dubai-it initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Defining it as a verb, Sheikh Mohammed posted the definition of ‘Dubai-it’ on social media: “To achieve something extraordinary with excellence in record time. It’s about turning big ideas into reality, just like Dubai’s incredible transformation from desert to global city in a short span.”

Here’s what some residents had to say about the initiative.

A new phrase, an old conviction

Egyptian national Mohamed Issa, 34, has been a Dubai resident for nearly 20 years – long enough to know that while the phrase ‘Dubai-it’ may be new, “the mindset behind it is not”.

He explained: “My first reaction [to hearing the phrase] was that it perfectly captures something Dubai has been doing for decades. Dubai has always challenged conventional thinking, transformed ambitious ideas into reality, and set new benchmarks for cities around the world. What Sheikh Mohammed did was give a name to a philosophy that residents and businesses here have experienced for many years.”

The Dubai-it message resonates deeply with the senior business development manager. He said: “More than half of my life has been shaped by this city. I have witnessed Dubai’s incredible transformation firsthand.”

To him, Dubai is much more than just a city – he calls it a “global brand”. It’s why the phrase captures its pursuit of excellence so beautifully.

Issa said: “The name Dubai is associated with safety, innovation, ambition, opportunity, and an exceptional quality of life. Whether in business, technology, tourism, or infrastructure, Dubai has consistently set standards that others aspire to follow.”

Having worked with a range of brands himself, in the business development and media industries, Issa knows the importance of always pushing forward, no matter what challenges you face. He said: “I have worked with regional and international brands across the Middle East, helping them grow, innovate, and reach new audiences. Living in Dubai has taught me that no idea is too ambitious if there is a clear vision and commitment behind it. The city encourages people to think globally, move quickly, embrace innovation, and continuously raise the bar. I try to apply that same mindset every day.”

To Dubai-it is to do what the city has already been inspiring residents to do, every day. Issa said: “I can confidently say that the city’s philosophy has become part of my own approach to life and work: think bigger, act faster, and never stop evolving.”

Turning challenges into opportunities

Although Myanmar national Winny Khin Mar has been in the UAE for just two years, she said she could immediately see how well the Dubai-it philosophy applies to its residents.

She said: “[Dubai-it] perfectly captures the spirit of Dubai. The phrase is simple, memorable, and reflects the city's mindset of finding solutions, embracing innovation, and turning challenges into opportunities. It feels like a message that encourages people to think positively, overcome hesitation, stop overthinking, and take bold action.”

The business manager said the phrase inspires her, and reminds her of the resilience and grit of the city’s diverse community. In fact, it reminds her of her own journey: “I personally faced challenges when I first arrived in Dubai. Moving to another country required me to take risks and face my fears. Once I made that decision, going back was never an option for me. Instead, I chose to keep pushing forward, learning from every challenge, and staying focused on my goals. Today, I feel that I am on the right track, although there is still so much more to learn and achieve. Life in Dubai offers unique opportunities for growth, and every day here is a chance to become a better version of yourself.”

For Mar, Dubai-it means believing there is always a way forward if you are willing to work for it. She said she sees this spirit in action when she sees people “from different backgrounds come together to pursue their goals” in a city that encourages ambition and creativity.

Mar explained: “When you say ‘Dubai-it’ out loud, it automatically gives you a sense of energy and motivation to move forward. It is a meaningful and ambitious phrase.”

In her own life, she said she tries to Dubai-it by approaching challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. “I try to stay adaptable, learn new skills, and look for opportunities, even during difficult situations. Living in Dubai has taught me to think bigger, move faster, and remain open to change, and that is how I try to Dubai-it every day.”