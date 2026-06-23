Think big, move fast: How Dubai residents are living the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy

Dubai Is Special

Inspired by Sheikh Mohammed’s latest initiative, residents say the phrase captures Dubai’s culture of ambition and excellence.

Saba Hiba Assi (left) and Rashid Shaikh (right) immediately resonated with the 'Dubai-it' philosophy; it's something they've been living up to, every day. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai: For a long time, Dubai residents have been turning their dreams into reality as part of the norm. Now, there’s a word for it: Dubai-it.

On June 17, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the ‘Dubai-it’ initiative, based on the city’s philosophy of work in action.

Defining it as a verb, Sheikh Mohammed posted Dubai-it’s definition: “To achieve something extraordinary with excellence in record time. It’s about turning big ideas into reality, just like Dubai’s incredible transformation from desert to global city in a short span.”

We spoke with residents who shared how they’re embracing the philosophy.

“I Dubai-it every day”

Saba Hiba Assi, 45-year-old Lebanese managing director of Bu Abdullah Investment Group, has lived in Dubai for four years, and found herself smiling when she first saw Sheikh Mohammed’s post on Dubai-it.

She said: “It felt like he put into words something we all just live here without really naming it. He described it simply: ‘To achieve something extraordinary with excellence in record time.’ That's such a Dubai sentence. We talk fast, we move fast, and we never compromise on quality.”

Assi said it was especially significant, coming from the leader of Dubai: “Sheikh Mohammed [always amazes] us, he [always supports] us. During the regional conflict, there was a lot of noise and doubt around us, but deep down we always knew Dubai would remain the pearl everyone talks about. So, when he launched this initiative, I just thought, this is it. Because who understands and describes Dubai better than him?”

She said she feels proud and blessed to call Dubai her home.

As a business leader herself, Assi can relate to the Dubai-it philosophy: “Honestly, Dubai-it is so me. I'm energetic and practical by nature, so I related to it instantly. As managing director… I race against time every day. Over the years I've developed the art of achieving things with excellence in record time, whether it's closing a deal or just getting things done. To put it in a simple way, I just Dubai-it every day!”

Not just a slogan, it’s a mindset

Indian national Rashid Shaikh, who is founder of RIVIA in Dubai, has been following the Dubai-it philosophy for over 25 years in the city.

When he heard about the phrase, it immediately felt familiar. He said: “My first reaction was pride. It felt like Sheikh Mohammed had captured the spirit of Dubai in one simple phrase. ‘Dubai-it’ is not just a slogan; it is a mindset. It means don’t wait, don’t overthink, don’t accept average. Move fast, think big, and execute with excellence.”

As someone who left his senior management role at a company after starting his own fragrance business, Shaikh understands the notion of dreaming big and transforming ideas into action. He said: “As a Dubai resident, the message feels very personal. Dubai has a way of making you believe that anything is possible if you are willing to work hard, stay positive, and keep raising your standards. This city gives people confidence. It teaches you to turn ambition into action.”

He tries to Dubai-it by “building, improving, and refusing to stay small”.

Shaikh has big plans for his business, which curates signature scents for brands and diffuses them through HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems in business spaces. His next venture is a podcast where he will dive deeper into the stories of successful individuals in Dubai, in an effort to inspire youth to “pursue entrepreneurship, ambition, and personal growth”.

Shaikh credits the energy and ambition of the city in driving his own projects forward.

He said: “In my career and business, I try to bring the same Dubai mindset: speed, quality, innovation, and optimism. My aim is to create something meaningful, not just for myself but for the people and businesses around me. Dubai has taught me that success is not only about dreaming big. It is about executing every day with discipline and belief.”