Dubai-it: How a Dubai kid built Alfred and landed on Dubai Metro map

Dubai-it: How a Dubai kid built Alfred and landed on Dubai M...

Dubai-it

Alfred Holding founder Avinash Babur's journey from a family insurance brokerage to building one of the UAE's most recognised consumer brands

In Dubai, every few years, the boundaries of what seemed possible were being pushed further, says Avinash Babur, Founder and Chairman of Alfred Holdings. "When the city around you is continuously moving forward, you develop a certain discomfort with standing still."

Dubai: Trust. Reliability. Thinking big.

These are lessons Avinash Babur learnt growing up in Dubai, watching both a city and a family business rise from humble beginnings. Today, those lessons underpin Alfred Holding, the group behind InsuranceMarket.ae, CreditMarket.ae, HolidayMarket.ae and myAlfred.

In a city built on ambition, few entrepreneurial stories reflect Dubai's spirit as closely as Babur's own.

"I was born and raised in the UAE, so this country has shaped almost every part of who I am," says Babur. "I had the privilege of growing up in Dubai at a time when the city itself was constantly evolving."

As skyscrapers transformed the skyline and the emirate continually pushed the boundaries of what seemed possible, Babur absorbed a lesson that would define his own approach to business: your starting point does not have to define your destination.

Lessons from a small office

Long before InsuranceMarket.ae became a household name, the story began with Babur's father, who arrived in Dubai and built a career in insurance before founding AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services in 1995.

The business started modestly.

"Growing up, I saw what building something from very little actually looked like," says Babur. "It was not glamorous. It was showing up every day, building relationships, earning trust, protecting your reputation and gradually creating something that did not exist before."

Those years left a lasting impression.

"That experience gave me a certain comfort with starting small while thinking at a much larger scale. And Dubai reinforced that lesson every day."

His father also taught him something even more valuable.

"The biggest lesson was that trust compounds," he says. "Insurance brokerage was an intensely relationship-driven business. Your reputation, responsiveness and willingness to stand by a customer when something went wrong mattered enormously."

While the industry was traditional, the values were timeless.

"Integrity, relationships, hard work and responsibility were timeless. But almost everything about the way the business operated could evolve."

One principle continues to guide him today:

Dubai's infrastructure, talent pool, digital ecosystem and multicultural population all helped accelerate growth. But Babur believes the city's greatest impact is psychological.

"Preserve what is timeless, but have the courage to reinvent everything else."

A different vision

After graduating from the University of Warwick in the UK, Babur returned to Dubai in 2010 and joined the family business.

AFIA was already successful, but he saw an opportunity others had missed.

Consumers were changing rapidly.

People were researching products online, comparing options and demanding speed and transparency. Insurance, meanwhile, remained heavily reliant on paperwork, phone calls and complex terminology.

"The industry was economically important, but the customer experience had changed very little," he says.

Babur was less interested in insurance itself than in the opportunity to build something new.

"What excited me was not simply insurance. It was the opportunity to build."

That conviction led to the launch of InsuranceMarket.ae, one of the UAE's earliest digital insurance platforms.

Betting on digital before the market was ready

Launching InsuranceMarket.ae required convincing both customers and insurers that insurance could successfully move online.

"Insurance companies needed to believe that digital distribution could become a serious channel. Customers needed to become comfortable starting their insurance journey online."

Yet beneath both challenges was the same issue.

"Insurance is ultimately a promise about what will happen in the future, particularly when something goes wrong."

Technology alone, he realised, would never be enough.

That is why InsuranceMarket.ae combined digital efficiency with human support, claims assistance and customer service.

"The objective was never technology for its own sake," he says. "It was simply to make insurance easier."

The Alfred effect

One of the company's most recognisable assets began as a simple marketing idea.

Babur felt insurance brands often came across as intimidating and overly institutional.

"From the customer's perspective, the product is already complicated enough. We did not believe the brand itself needed to make it feel even more intimidating."

The answer was Alfred.

Created as a friendly, approachable mascot, Alfred quickly became much more than a marketing character.

"Instead of interacting with what felt like a faceless financial institution, customers had something familiar and memorable."

The brand became embedded in customers' minds through 800 ALFRED, the myAlfred app and eventually a much wider ecosystem.

"The strongest brands are not necessarily those that talk the loudest about what they sell," he says. "They create meaning and recognition that goes beyond the transaction."

The moment the journey felt real

Babur insists there was never one revenue figure or milestone that made him feel successful.

Growth came steadily.

More customers joined. More insurers partnered. The team expanded. The brand grew stronger.

Then came a moment that stopped him in his tracks.

InsuranceMarket.ae secured the naming rights to a Dubai Metro station.

"It was deeply emotional," he says.

"My father had started the business from nothing. Years later, millions of people were seeing and hearing InsuranceMarket.ae as part of the map of Dubai."

For someone born and raised in Dubai, the significance was difficult to describe.

"There is something special about hearing the name of something you built announced across the public transport system of the city where you grew up."

Yet the achievement came with responsibility.

"When your brand becomes that visible, the standard expected of you rises with it. You have to continue earning that trust every day."

For Babur, the Metro station represents far more than marketing.

"It represented the distance travelled."

From founder to institution builder

As the company expanded from a small team into an organisation employing hundreds, Babur faced a different challenge: learning to let go.

"If every important decision depends on one person, then eventually that person becomes the constraint on the organisation."

His role evolved from solving problems to building systems, processes and leaders.

"My role had to evolve from solving individual problems to building people, systems and leadership structures capable of solving thousands of problems without me."

Today, he sees leadership differently.

"I used to think leadership was primarily about making good decisions. Today, I think one of the greatest responsibilities of a leader is creating other leaders."

Dubai's influence

Throughout his journey, one constant influence remains.

Dubai.

"Growing up in Dubai profoundly influenced the way I think about ambition," he says.

He watched a city repeatedly set seemingly impossible goals and then systematically achieve them.

"It teaches you that ambitious thinking and disciplined execution are not opposites. In fact, you need both."

Dubai's infrastructure, talent pool, digital ecosystem and multicultural population all helped accelerate growth. But Babur believes the city's greatest impact is psychological.

"When the city around you is continuously moving forward, you develop a certain discomfort with standing still."

The next chapter

Today, the focus has shifted beyond insurance.

Through Alfred Holding, Babur is applying the same formula of simplification and customer-centricity to new sectors.

The group's portfolio includes CreditMarket.ae, HolidayMarket.ae and myAlfred, with more ventures expected in the years ahead.

"The ambition is no longer simply to build one category leader," he says. "It is to build an institution capable of creating multiple category leaders."

Ultimately, he hopes Alfred becomes one of the UAE's most trusted consumer ecosystems and eventually a globally recognised brand born in the region.

Building something that lasts

Ask Babur about legacy and he barely mentions revenue, valuations or market share.

Instead, he talks about people.

"For customers, I hope we can say that we took complicated areas of their lives and made them easier."

"For our people, I would like Alfred Holdings to become a place where ambitious individuals were given extraordinary opportunities to grow, lead, take ownership and build things that none of us could have imagined when we started."

And for the UAE?

"I would love our story to become another example of what can originate here and eventually become globally meaningful."

His father's generation built the foundation.

His generation transformed it.

"The responsibility of the next generation should be to take it much further again."

It is a philosophy that mirrors Dubai itself.

And that is what makes Avinash Babur's story more than an entrepreneurial success story.

It is the story of a Dubai kid who grew up watching a city redefine what was possible and then spent his career doing the same.