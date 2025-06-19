Dubai Media Academy and Google News Initiative Partner to Empower Journalists with Generative AI Tools

Dubai Media Academy, the training arm of Dubai Media Incorporated, has launched its new roadshow on generative AI tools, as part of a strategic partnership with the Google News Initiative. The initiative marks a major step in upskilling UAE-based media professionals with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital media environment.

The training is part of a broader program designed to enhance the application of AI in journalism by offering practical, technology-driven knowledge. The partnership reinforces the shared ambition of both organizations to boost media innovation and future-readiness across the region.

The workshop also aligns with Dubai Media’s support for the “Dubai Annual Plan to Accelerate AI Adoption,” which aims to integrate artificial intelligence across all sectors. The vision is for Dubai to become the most AI-powered city economically, the most advanced in AI deployment, and the fastest in adopting next-generation technologies.

Held at the Academy’s headquarters, the workshop saw strong participation from Dubai Media employees, alongside media professionals and representatives from media and government communication departments. The session was conducted by Marwa Khost, Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Google MENA and Pamela Kesrouani, Teaching Fellow at Google News Initiative, MENA. The three-hour session covered key technical areas such as an introduction to generative AI, prompt engineering, and advanced use of tools like Gemini and NotebookLM. Applications demonstrated included document summarization, multi-source content analysis, and multimedia generation supporting smarter, faster, and more creative media production.

“This partnership with Google marks a key step in our mission to upskill media professionals using the latest smart technologies. Launching this workshop series reflects a strategic alliance with one of the world’s leading tech companies and is designed to prepare a new generation of journalists ready to lead in the digital media landscape,” said Muna Bu Samra, Director of Dubai Media Academy.

“At the Dubai Media Academy, we are committed to offering an interactive training environment that balances knowledge with hands-on practice—helping journalists use AI tools professionally and ethically to elevate the quality and social impact of media,” she added.

Mazen Sabbagh, News and Publishing Partnerships Lead for Google MENA, said: “We’re pleased to once again collaborate with Dubai Media Incorporated to share the latest AI-powered technologies and features with journalists and media professionals in the UAE, especially those relevant to Arabic content creation. This collaboration will deliver a series of trainings focused on key technical skills that enable journalists to streamline workflows and better engage with wider audiences.”

The workshops fall under the broader 'AI in Arab Media' initiative, launched by the Academy in April during Dubai AI Week. The initiative is dedicated to building a comprehensive ecosystem of AI tools tailored to Arabic media, while promoting the Arabic language in its many dialects and respecting the region’s cultural and societal context.

In the coming weeks, Dubai Media Academy and Google will continue to host further training sessions, each exploring different use cases for AI in journalism, content development, and editorial practices—reaching a wider community of reporters, editors, and digital media professionals.

Dubai Media Academy is a hub for training, research, and thought leadership, focused on anticipating the future of Arab media. Through high-quality programs rooted in global practices and emerging technologies, the Academy is committed to nurturing national media talent according to the highest professional and ethical standards.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.