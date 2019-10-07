Spotted: Susanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Arjun Kapoor &more!

Kajol and Rani bond at Durga Puja
Kajol and Rani bond at Durga Puja
Ms Dhoni at football practice
Hrithik Roshan and ex wife Susanne Khan at a movie date
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Kapoor at a dinner date
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Kapoor at a dinner date
Arjun Kapoor at football practice
Photo: Sanskriti Media
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer & more!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the Red Carpet of NBA India Games 2019’ Welcome Reception.
Priyanka Chopra promotes her film The Sky Is Pink.
Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Ted Talks India.
Ranveer Singh and Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar at pvr
Ranveer Singh and Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar at pvr.
Varun Dhawan at the gym.
Priyanka Chopra with Rohit Saraf as she promotes her film The Sky Is Pink
Priyanka Chopra with Rohit Saraf as she promotes her film The Sky Is Pink.
Photos: Sanskriti Media
Arjun, Ranbir, Shanaya Kapoor & more!
Arjun Kapoor at football practice
Ranbir Kapoor at football practice
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar at Housefull promotions
Kriti Kharbanda at Housefull promotions
Bobby Deol at Housefull Promotions
Akshay Kumar at Housefull promotions
Shanaya Kapoor at Bastian
Ananya Panday at Bastian
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spotted at izumi in Bandra
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spotted at izumi in Bandra
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spotted at izumi in Bandra
Photos: Sanskriti Media
Spotted: Ananya, Priyanka and Kartik Aaryan
Priyanka Chopra spotted at Film City
Priyanka Chopra at Sunny Super SOumd
Ananya Panday at a salon
Kartik Aaryan spotted at gym in Juhu
Photos: Sanskriti Media