Cannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor, Nicole Scherzinger...

Sonam Kapoor poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses as she arrives on May 13, 2018 for the screening of the film "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Jessica Kahawaty

Nicole Scherzinger

Bella Hadid

Kristen Stewart

Alessandra Ambrosio

Naomi Campbell

Deepika Padukone waves as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ash is Purest White (Jiang hu er nv)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner poses as she arrives for the Secret Chopard Party on the sidelines of the 71st Cannes film festival in Cannes.

Lupita Nyong'o poses as she arrives for the Chopard party on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Cheryl Cole

Eva Herzigova Photo: AFP/AP