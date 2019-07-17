Duke and Duchess of Sussex make Time's list of influential internet stars

By Bang

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been included on Time magazine's list of 25th most influential people on the internet alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and President Donald Trump.

The royal couple - who have their own independent Instagram followers - have been included on the annual ranking alongside the likes of Jameela Jamil, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Ariana Grande and 'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - previously known as Meghan Markle when she was an actress - have over 9 million followers on their @SussexRoyal social media, with posts ranging from their work life to photos of their baby boy Archie.

The publication praised the pair's "forward thinking" approach to the platform, and noted the account's habit of rotating the users it followers in a bid to highlight advocates and organisations on topics like climate change and mental health.

Meanwhile, 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker Ariana appeared on the list with over 223 million followers across Instagram and Twitter.

Photos: AP

In February, she also became the first artist since The Beatles to take up all three top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In terms of musicians, hip hop star Cardi B is also on the list - after her viral video criticising President Donald Trump - alongside hugely popular K-pop group BTS.

Trump himself is included by the publication alongside fellow politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, while the world of YouTube is represented by teen dancer, singer and blogger JoJo Siwa and beauty vlogger James Charles.

Their contemporary Emma Chamberlain is also on the list after being described by many as the most important person on YouTube as she shuns the slickness that usually typifies influencer culture.

The collection is rounded off by "teenage runaway" Rahaf Mohammed, the global School Strikers, former Vine star Liza Koshy, Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, Spanish Youtuber Germán Garmendia, Chris Godfrey - the man behind the Instagram egg which hit over 53 million likes in a week - journalists Yashar Ali and Carlos Maza, influencer Zhang Dayi, broadcaster Ben Shapiro, gamer DrLupo, the Hong Kong protesters and activist Ady Barkan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie gifted toy Simba

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's baby son Archie was gifted a Simba toy at 'The Lion King' premiere.

The royal couple were introduced to 12-year-old Evie Chambers and Valentina Walker - whose parents are connected to Disney - at the star-studded event to launch the live-action remake of the Disney classic at London's Leicester Square on Sunday night (14.07.19).

And The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were delighted to receive flowers, a book and a soft toy version of the titular lion cub for their two-month-old son.

The girls were asked who their favourite character from the film was and, according to HELLO!, Eve replied: "We said Simba and Nala.

"I told her this is for you, and she seemed really delighted."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, who voices Nala, gushed over baby Archie as she met Harry and Meghan at the premiere.

The 37-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z celebrated Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as the four of them met for the first time.

In one video of the foursome meeting, Beyoncé can be heard telling Duchess Meghan: "We love you guys. Your baby is so beautiful."

Beyoncé and Meghan also shared an embrace before the royals chatted with the 'Drunk In Love' hitmakers as they met the stars of the hotly anticipated movie including director Jon Favreau and Sir Elton John.

During their chat, Jay Z offered his congratulations and wished the new parents well whilst Harry also asked about the pop royalty couple's two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

Beyonce told the royals: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here."

Jay Z even had some advice for the new parents, adding: "The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself."

Beyonce and Jay Z had previously shown their admiration for the Duchess of Sussex when they won a BRIT Award in February.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this year, where she and Jay Z posed in front of a photo of Meghan, she captioned it: "Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."