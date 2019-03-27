Justin Bieber hotel room intruder arrested

By Bang

A "drunk" woman was arrested after she barged into Justin Bieber's hotel room by mistake.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - was staying in an unspecified upmarket establishment in Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday afternoon when the mystery female suddenly burst in.

Sources told TMZ the woman had been partying and had earlier been escorted out of the hotel after she was found roaming the hallways but had returned for an unknown reason and walked straight into Justin's room by mistake.

The 25-year-old singer is said to have remained calm and told the woman to leave before his security guards stepped in and held her until police arrived.

The mystery female, who is in her late 30s, appeared to be drunk and was booked for trespassing.

Sources told the website that the unnamed woman had been visiting guests at the hotel the night before and had been staying in a room close to the one where the 'Sorry' hitmaker was staying.

Justin recently announced he is taking a break from his career to focus on his health and family.

He wrote on Instagram: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

And the 25-year-old singer promised when he does come back, it will be with a "vengeance".

He added in the lengthy social media post: "I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care)."