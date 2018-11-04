KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian blessed to be Kendall Jenner's sister

By Bang

Khloe Kardashian said how she feels "blessed" to have Kendall Jenner as a sister as she marked the model's 23rd birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a sweet tribute to her younger sibling to mark her 23rd birthday, calling her an "amazing, kind, quirky, loving person".

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday my sweet Kenny! I love you for who you are and couldn't imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren't as lucky as us - not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister!"

Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West penned in her own message: "Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I've never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life! I hope you get everything you've ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I'm so happy you are my sister. I love you"

And Kris Jenner, Kendall's mother, also had a sweet message for the model.

She shared: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy xo"

KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West apologises for offensive language

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has apologised for using offensive language at a party.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - has confessed that using the word "re***ded" at Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash was a "mistake".

In a statement, Kim said: "I want to apologise for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community.

"I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I'm sorry."

Kim made the comment in reference to her Pamela Anderson-inspired outfit, bemoaning the fact that people were too young to recognise her attire.

In a now-deleted video posted on social media, Kim was heard turning to Stephanie Shepherd - her former assistant - and saying: "Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Re***ded."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate Halloween in Cleveland

The couple appeared to be in good spirits on Wednesday, amid reports that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is still undecided about her future with the 27-year-old sportsman, as they dressed their little girl up in a series of sweet costumes.

The NBA player took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of him with his girls and one of him holding baby True in the air.

And the second was simply captioned: "Happy Halloween."

The 34-year-old reality TV star was recently spotted supporting Tristan at his basketball game in Cleveland, but the 'Revenge Body' host- but insiders claimed she still isn't sure how long she wants to stay in the city with the sports star or whether she thinks her long-term future remains in Los Angeles.

A source said: "Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True.

"Khloe isn't certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris Jenner's, birthday next week, but isn't sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.

On the first photo, he joked: "Clearly I don't know where the camera lense is"

