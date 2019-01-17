Chris Pratt planning a summer wedding

By Bang

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are planning a summer wedding for this year, despite only getting engaged over the weekend.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and the author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - got engaged over the weekend, and sources have claimed the wedding could be right around the corner, as they're reportedly "talking about" having their nuptials this summer.

A source said: "They are one of those rare couples that you root for from the beginning. It won't be a long engagement - Katherine has already talked about having a summer 2019 wedding."

Chris, 39, and Katherine, 29, are also reportedly planning a "religious wedding", as the pair bonded over their shared Christian faith when they started dating back in June last year.

The source added to People magazine: "They're going to want a religious wedding. I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does, too. God is going to be a part of this marriage."

The news comes after it was claimed earlier this week that the couple had already begun planning their big day.

A source said: "[They are] already starting to plan. They are thinking about Martha's Vineyard which is a special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up. Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants. It will be a big wedding and very traditional.

"They will have an engagement party and bridal shower for Katherine coming up. It's a very special time for the family and everyone is completely thrilled. They can't stop smiling and celebrating."

'Jurassic World' star Chris - who has six-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - shared the news of their engagement on social media over the weekend, with a picture of him and Katherine hugging, with her engagement ring on display.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Katherine later reposted the photo to her own Instagram, adding: "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'already planning' wedding

The insider also claims Maria Shriver will "be very involved with the planning", and the couple will be having an engagement party and bridal shower soon.

Speaking to E! News, the source added: "They will have an engagement party and bridal shower for Katherine coming up. It's a very special time for the family and everyone is completely thrilled. They can't stop smiling and celebrating."

For Chris, his relationship with Katherine is his first since he split from his ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - whom he was married to for eight years before they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in November.

But despite their split, Anna and Chris have no bad blood between them, as the 'Mom' star - who is now dating Michael Barrett - commented on Chris' post to send her well wishes to the couple.

She wrote: "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

Katherine Schwarzenegger engaged to Chris Pratt

Her comments come after recently said she and the 'Jurassic World' star "work really hard" to be supportive of each other in the wake of their split for the sake of their son.

She said: "Chris and I work really hard 'cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance.

"You know, we are both in other loving relationships ... but it is ... it's like how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?

"I do want to reiterate though, that I acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us all human. But the long game is just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It sucks until, then what happens though, is that everyone's happy."