Comedy trailblazer Eddie Murphy honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award

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Industry peers celebrate Murphy’s decades‑long impact as the ceremony prepares to debut on Netflix

Eddie Murphy gestures on the stage after winning at the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award tribute gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Los Angeles: Eddie Murphy received the American Film Institute’s (AFI) Life Achievement Award on Saturday night in Los Angeles, honouring a career that has shaped comedy and film for more than five decades.

Accepting the trophy with his trademark humour, Murphy joked about its size. “Have these always been this size? It seems like this one is smaller,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Murphy, who turned 65 on April 3, said he was grateful to receive the honour while he was still young enough to enjoy it.

“Sometimes they make you wait until you’re real old to get this award,” he quipped, noting that Mel Brooks and Francis Ford Coppola were honoured in their 80s, while Lillian Gish received the accolade at 90.

Murphy joked that if he had to wait that long, he would swear on stage and defecate on the floor.

Striking a more reflective tone, Murphy told the audience he wished they could feel what he felt standing on stage. “I almost teared up,” he said. “I’ll go backstage and cry.”

The ceremony featured tributes from across the entertainment industry, including a high‑energy performance of songs from the movie musical Dreamgirls by Jennifer Hudson, who starred in the film alongside Murphy.

Speeches from fellow comedians, including Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle and Kenan Thompson, underscored Murphy’s influence on comedy and his role as a trailblazer for generations of Black performers.

“He wasn’t just an influence,” Thompson said on stage.

“He was proof that you could come in young, take big swings, trust your voice and leave a mark that lasts decades,” the Good Burger actor added.

Echoing Thompson’s appreciation for having Murphy as a mentor, Da’Vine Joy Randolph said she learned a great deal from Murphy while filming the 2019 movie Dolemite Is My Name.

“The greatest gift he ever gave me was the opportunity to learn by watching him,” said Randolph, a Golden Globe winner. “These are lessons no drama school can teach.”

Murphy first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984, where characters such as Buckwheat and Gumby launched him to stardom.

He went on to define iconic roles in Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor and Norbit, earning critical acclaim for Dreamgirls. His voice work as Donkey in Shrek and Mushu in Mulan also introduced him to new generations.

The AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony will stream on Netflix on May 31, marking its debut on the platform.

AFI was founded in 1967 to preserve the history and culture of film, honour artists and nurture future filmmakers. Previous recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award include John Ford, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.