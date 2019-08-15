Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy Ibiza break

By Bang

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their baby son Archie on his first holiday earlier this month, a six-day break in Ibiza.

The royal couple, along with three-month-old Archie, reportedly flew to the island of Ibiza on a private jet on August 6 for a six-day break to belatedly celebrate the former actress' 38th birthday, which occurred on August 4.

According to reports, the couple stayed in a secluded villa on their break and not only did they travel with their own security team, they also hired five local escorts who knew the area.

Meghan previously holidayed on the island with a group of friends including Misha Nonoo - who is rumoured to have introduced her to Prince Harry - back in 2016.

As for Archie, while the brief break to Ibiza was his first time overseas, the tot will be getting on a plane again before the year is out as he'll be accompanying his parents on their official visit to South Africa this autumn.

Meghan and Harry, 34, admitted in June they are "really looking forward" to the trip.

A post on their official Instagram account read: "The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!"

On Meghan's birthday, Harry paid tribute to his "amazing" wife.

The British royal - who married the duchess in May 2018 - wrote on the couple's account on photo-sharing platform Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

"Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H. (sic)"