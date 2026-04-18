Global Village to reopen on Monday

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Dubai's popular attraction has been closed to public due to safety concerns since the start of the Iran attacks on February 28.





Dubai's Global Village has announced it will reopen gates on Monday April 20, 2026.

"GLOBAL VILLAGE IS BACK! We can’t wait to welcome you again starting from Monday 20 April at 5 PM The favourite destination for all returns." it has announced on its Instagram handle.

Patrons can by tickets now at globalvillage.ae, it further said.

Dubai's popular attraction has been closed to public due to safety concerns since the start of the Iran attacks on February 28.