Hailey Baldwin praises 'best friend' Justin Bieber

By Bang

Hailey Baldwin's "absolute best friend" is her fiance Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model - who got engaged to the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker last month after just a few weeks of dating - paid tribute to her fiance in a new Instagram post on Sunday.

Hailey shared a photo of herself and Justin, 24, cuddling on a boat, with her huge diamond engagement ring on display, and captioned the image: "absolute best friend.(sic)"

It was recently claimed the couple - who first dated in 2016 - are not in a rush to get married because they just want to "enjoy" their relationship.

A source said recently: "The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they've been receiving to 'enjoy the ride.' [They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever."

Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas last month, and later confirmed the news on Instagram in a sweet tribute post dedicated to the blonde beauty.

The 'Sorry' singer wrote: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. (sic)"