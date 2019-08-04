Heidi Klum marries in second ceremony

By Bang

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have tied the knot for the second time, in a sweet ceremony held on a luxury yacht off the Italian island of Capri.

The 46-year-old model first married her partner Tom Kaulitz in secret in February, but on Saturday the happy couple held a larger, second ceremony held in Italy.

Heidi and Tom invited family and friends to witness their nuptials, which took place on a luxury yacht, Christina O, off the Italian island of Capri.

The bride donned a beautiful white strapless wedding dress with detachable puffed long sleeves and a veil, while the groom wore a cream suit and a blue shirt.

Heidi's children - Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10 - stood next to the pair during the touching ceremony.

According to People magazine, the yacht where they tied the knot was once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and also hosted his wedding reception to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III.

Prior to the Italian wedding, Heidi and Tom married in secret in February, and kept the news private from their fans until last month, when they revealed they had obtained their marriage licence.

A source explained at the time: "It was purely an impulsive, in the moment thing. They need a marriage license in the US to make things legal here before their summer nuptials, but they went a step further and said their 'I dos' to one another.

"The February 22 date was significant because it was their year anniversary. And they just couldn't wait to be husband and wife, so on the spur of the moment they went through with it."