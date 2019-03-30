How Akshay is trying to beat Salman?

By M/s Sanskriti Media

Kesari has grossed Rs 100 crore in seven days to become the fastest film this year to reach that mark. Kesari is also Akshay Kumar’s eleventh film in the Rs 100 crore club. Akshay is now two strikes behind Salman Khan and with both these actors having a slew of releases in the days to come, it does seem like the battle is hotting up.

Salman Khan has thirteen films in the Rs 100 core club and even his failures like Tubelight, Jai Ho and Race 3 have made it to the club. But Akshay’s films that make it are the ones that are hits as he takes a profit share in the films reducing the cost price.

“Salman has two releases this year and Akshay has three more. Next year too Akshay has a lot more films than Salman for release. It does seem that if all of Akshay’s films hit bullseye he would emulate Salman in the next two years in terms of giving Rs 100 crore hits. As such, Akshay’s speed of doing films is faster than Salman and he has started giving Rs 100 films more consistently than earlier. Barring an odd Padman, Akshay’s films in recent times have touched Rs 100 crore,” says a senior trade analyst.

Interestingly Kesari has become the 76th film overall to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

BOX ON MALE STARS IN THE RS 100 CRORE CLUB

Salman (13) Thirteen:

Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Ek Tha Tiger, Race 3, Dabangg 2, Bodyguard, Dabangg, Ready, Tubelight and Jai Ho

Akshay Kumar (11) Eleven:2.0, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Rowdy Rathore, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Holiday, Housefull 3, Housefull 2, Gold and Kesari

Ajay Devgn (9) Nine: Total Dhamaal, Golmaal Again, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns, Son Of Sardaar, Raid, Bol Bachchan, Shivaay and Singham

Shah Rukh Khan (7) Seven:Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ra.One and Don 2

Aamir Khan (6) Six: Dangal, PK, Dhoom 3, 3 idiots, Thugs of Hindostan and Ghajini

Ranveer Singh (5) Five:Padmaavat, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela

Ranbir Kapoor (4) Four:Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Varun Dhawan (4) Four: Judwaa 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale and ABCD 2

Hrithik Roshan (4) Four:Krrish 3, Kaabil, Agneepath and Bang Bang