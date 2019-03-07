How many hours does Amitabh Bachchan sleep?

By Sanskriti Media

Taapsee Pannu says that she has become the face of women empowerment without asking for it. “I have become an unsaid flagbearer of women empowerment. It is 2019 and we are still talking about this. Lot of wrong definitions and lot of things are misconstrued about women empowerment on feminism. I am only saying don’t Give me special importance, but give me equal importance. Don’t shun me because I am a woman. In my films, I don’t ask for it, But I do get attracted to such roles. I am asked won’t I get stereotyped?

If I want to be cast as a woman with a spine, I don’t mind being stereotyped. I have a film Badla releasing on Women’s Day. Should we need one. We do because we are not in a state to celebrate it every day. Until we reach that position, let us celebrate that Women’s Day. I can think of taking one step which will bring us to equality I have a role at par with one of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry- Mr Amitabh Bachchan in Badla. If am sharing equal space with him it is one step to move towards equality,” she says on the sidelines of a book launch.

Taapsee says that there is so much to learn from Bachchan, who obviously does not teach his co-stars what to do.

“He has not opened a school that he is going to teach every one. But then what I like most about him is the fact that this age he sleeps for three hours and works for 21 hours. If I manage to do even half of what he does at that age, I will think I am successful,” she says.