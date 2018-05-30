How Salman and Ranbir avoided each other again

We all know how Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have been very excited to promote their respective films Race 3 and Sanju during the IPL final. But then they had issued strict warnings to both the organisers as well as their respective teams that they should not get into an uncomfortable scene of facing each other during the promotions.

“The organisers had clear instructions from Salman’s team that Ranbir should be nowhere around when Salman came there. Ranbir too had issued directions that he wanted to come when it was easy for him. The two also did not come face to face recently when they attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding and made sure that they avoided each other. It is indeed tough not just for organisers but for their respective teams as well because they need to keep an eye open all the time for such things,” says our source.

But this is not the only time that the respective teams keep a lookout. “It has been happening for a while. The other day Ranbir Kapoor made a quick exit from the backdoor of a restaurant when Salman walked in and Ranbir’s driver informed him about it. They do not want to come face to face specially when the media is around and they get pictures of them ignoring each other. It doesn’t go well with the images,” says the source.

Salman and Ranbir acted together in Saawariya but did not have any scene together. They did come together for the promotion of the film. Ranbir was also seen once in the TV show Dus Ka Dum with Salman and had once posed almost together for a Filmfare event. But after Salman's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif broke off with Ranbir, Salman has been avoiding speaking to Ranbir and vice versa.