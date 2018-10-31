Jenna Dewan reportedly dating new man

By Bang

Jenna Dewan is reportedly romancing actor Steve Kazee, after officially filing for divorce from Channing Tatum earlier this month.

The 37-year-old actress recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband Channing Tatum - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Everly - following their split in April, and it seems she's ready to move on as she's reportedly struck up a romance with Tony Award-winning actor Steve.

A source told People magazine: "[Jenna and Steve have] been dating for a couple [of] months and she's really happy."

The 43-year-old actor won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production 'Once', and he also lent his vocals to the soundtrack of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' in which he sang 'A Thousand Years'.

Steve has also had roles in TV's 'Nashville' and 'Shameless'.

The news comes after the 'Step Up' actress was seen with a "super handsome man" at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night.

A source said at the time: "He's super handsome. She was introducing him to people in the group. They were dancing all night."

Jenna and Channing - who is said to be romancing singer Jessie J - filed for divorce last week, after revealing in a joint Instagram post in April that they had decided to separate.

Their statement read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."