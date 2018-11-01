Jennifer Lopez says dating Alex Rodriguez is easier than Ben Affleck

By Bang

American star Jennifer Lopez has claimed social media has eased the pressure on her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

The 49-year-old star thinks her current romance has been far easier to navigate than her much-discussed relationship with the 'Justice League' star, which ended in January 2004 when the high-profile duo cancelled their marriage plans.

Speaking about the interest surrounding her love life, Jennifer shared: "It was actually worse then. It was just crazy. Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit."

The 'World of Dance' star explained that social media has helped celebrities to bridge the gap between themselves and their fans.

Jennifer claimed it's enabled herself and Alex, 43 - who has kids Natasha, 13, and Ella,10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - to give their followers an insight into their real-life selves.

She told InStyle magazine: "Now people get to see that this guy they thought was this hard-nosed athlete is, like, a goofy dad who loves his kids and celebrates his girlfriend."

Jennifer also thinks her current relationship is less dramatic than some of her other romances.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa - feels as though she's developed a more mature attitude over the years.

Reflecting on her relationship with the retired baseball star, Jennifer - who also previously dated P. Diddy - said: "When we met, we'd both already done a lot of work on ourselves.

"Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognise that and are willing to work on those flaws. It's super-important: someone who's willing to look at themselves and say, 'OK, I'm not great here' or 'I could do better there.'"