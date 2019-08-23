Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding date and location revealed?

By Bang

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly set to host their wedding party on September 30 in South Carolina.

According to TMZ.com, the couple sent out comic-book style invitations to their guests with the date and location.

The 'Save The Date' card is believed to read: "We are honoured to have you on this special day."

The news comes as the 22-year-old model and 'Sorry' hitmaker were spotted in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

The 25-year-old singer tied the knot with Hailey in an intimate ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018, and earlier this week it was reported they will have a huge celebration with family and friends next month.

The couple reportedly can't wait to celebrate their love with the most important people in their lives.

A source said recently: "They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner.

"They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together."

This week, it was claimed the bash could be both an anniversary and wedding party and the pair had to change the date three times to accommodate all of their guests.

Justin and Hailey have also postponed their wedding celebration several times, because they were believed to be focusing on the 'Love Yourself' singer's mental health, following his decision to seek treatment for depression in February.

An insider previously explained: "Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.

"It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure."

The decision to hold their ceremony later this year came as Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin recently claimed she had no idea what was happening with the couple's wedding, as the pair kept changing their plans.

She said: "We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!"