Justin Bieber to spend Thanksgiving with his father

By Bang

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a married couple with Justin's father Jeremy and his family.

The couple - who recently confirmed their marriage - will mark the holiday with Jeremy Bieber and his family.

A source told E! News: "Justin didn't grow up celebrating Thanksgiving, but they are doing a dinner tomorrow night."

It comes after Hailey changed her name to Hailey Bieber.

Hailey is now 'Hailey Bieber' on Instagram and has changed her bio on the site to include the name 'Hailey Rhode Bieber'. The name change comes just days after Justin posted a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote: "My wife is awesome".

Meanwhile, Justin has dialled back his work commitments in order to spend more time with his new wife and sources say he's "content" with where his life is now.

An insider recently said: "He's happy and content. He is in love with Hailey. She encourages him to do whatever he wants to do, and is encouraging him in this season of self-discovery ... It actually bugs him when people ask when he's going back to the studio or on tour. He has worked for years, and the first time he takes a significant break, everyone's all, 'When's he coming back?' To Justin, those aren't just questions - those are demands. For years, everyone has tried to take a piece of him. Just let him be.

"He's thinking, 'Hey, maybe it's not music. Maybe there are other things I should be doing.' So while he's figuring it out, the last thing he needs is people asking him when he's going back into the studio. He truly wants to make the world a better place, and he's self-aware enough to know that some of his previous choices may not have accomplished that. So he's working through it, which really should be applauded. It's a very mature thing to do."