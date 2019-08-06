KUWTK: Kanye West may have to tear down prototype homes

By Bang

Kanye West may be forced to tear down the futuristic homes he is having built in Calabasas, as he doesn't have the correct planning permission.

The 'Bound 2' rapper was reported last week to have started work on four dome-like structures, which are being built on 300 acres of land he owns in Calabasas, and serve as the prototypes for a whole community of new-age homes.

But according to TMZ, the structures may not last for much longer, as several neighbours have reportedly complained to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

And after inspectors came out to the plot of land to view the construction work, they have allegedly determined the project violates building codes.

Kanye is believed to have until September 15 to get his property permits in order, or else the buildings must be torn down.

Originally, the site manager for the project told a property inspector that the instillations were only temporary constructions, for which a permit is not required.

But following further complaints from neighbours, inspectors revisited the site and found the domes are sitting atop a concrete foundation. Inspectors then deemed the structures did not appear temporary, and have now forced Kanye and his team to acquire permits.

A source close to Kanye tells TMZ the structures were always going to be temporary as they're merely prototypes, but says the rapper's team is now in touch with the County and intend to comply with the requirements.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 42-year-old rapper was building the prototypes as part of a plan to break down class barriers and bridge the gap between low, middle and high-income housing.

An insider said the construction is in the "early state" and the team working on the project with Kanye have been researching houses "from every period of man's existence on earth".

Kylie Jenner rents $250m yacht for birthday

Kylie Jenner has rented a $250 million yacht for her 22nd birthday celebrations.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has splashed out a hefty amount on the luxurious 300-foot yacht and will be sailing with her family and friends around the Mediterranean on the big day.

TMZ reports that the yacht costs a whopping $1 million per week to rent.

Kylie is likely to have friend Sofia Richie on board, as a source revealed she "appreciates" her friendship with the model, who is dating Scott Disick.

An insider said: "Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that. Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends ... Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her. Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better. They have now formed an irreplaceable bond ... Kourtney is thrilled that Kylie has found a bond with Sofia. She thinks it's great for Kylie and loves that everyone can get along and spend time together. She has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension like there was a year ago."

Kylie Jenner was bugged by Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner decided to unfollow Jordyn Woods on Instagram because she was "bugging" her by appearing on her newsfeed.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fell out with the model after Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and now Kylie has made the ultimate modern day diss by deleting her off the social media app.

A source told People magazine: "Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in an annoying situation, where she shouldn't be. It was starting to bug Kylie. They have obviously not had a good friendship for months, but it seems Kylie never wanted to rush it and completely break away from Jordyn. Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie. Kylie is just over it."

The news will come as a surprise to Jordyn as she is hopeful her and Kylie can "come back together one day".

She said: "I love her. That's my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Jordyn confessed she didn't know what to do when she realised she had locked lips with the sportsman and considered isolating herself until it was all over.

She explained: "I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen'. I [told him] 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying, 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself, because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.

"I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react."

Tristan Thompson defends Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has defended his ex Khloe Kardashian from a "backlash" following claims he was still with ex Jordan Craig when he met her, and he has insisted the pair have been "nothing but great mothers to my kids".

The pro basketball player says the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who he shares 15-month-old daughter True with - doesn't deserve any negative comments for his "wrongdoings", and praised her and his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he has two-year-old son Prince, for being "great mothers".

He wrote on Twitter: "when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids. (sic)"

It has been speculated that Tristan was still romantically involved with Jordan when he hooked up with Khloe.

Tristan also insisted he has been training for the new NBA season with Cleveland Cavaliers and has not been on holiday, following recent speculation he, Jordan and Prince went on a jaunt to Jamaica.

He tweeted: "I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false. (sic)"

Khloe recently insisted Tristan told her his relationship with Jordan was "over long before we met".

She wrote: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)".

Khloe and Tristan recently split after her pal Jordyn Woods was spotted smooching the sportsman on a night out.

The Boohoo model has since said: "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."

Following the incident, Jordyn moved out of the home she shared with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner, and Khloe and Tristan split.