KUWTK: Kendall Jenner doesn't care about family drama

By Bang

Kendall Jenner doesn't get involved in arguments in her family because she doesn't "really care".

The 22-year-old model admitted it has been "fun to watch" the rows between her older half-siblings Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West on the latest series of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' but admitted she's able to stay out of the drama because she isn't interested.

She said: "It's a lot of drama, which is exciting, but it's also great that I'm not a part of it, really. So, it's fun to watch.

"I don't know how I stay out of it. I guess, I just...I don't really care."

And Kendall claimed her siblings don't think she ever does "anything wrong" but though they've reassured her they never talk behind her back, she isn't convinced.

She told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: "We have family group chats. We have a bunch of them, because all different people are in certain ones.

"I was on a group chat with Khloe and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something - I don't think we were talking bad about any of our family members - but we were just talking and I had this realisation.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God! Do you guys have a group chat about me? Like, do you talk about me in other texts?' They were like, 'Kendall, you literally don't do anything wrong. We don't have a group chat about you.' I was like, 'Yes!' They don't have anything bad to say about me, which is cool, I guess...unless they're lying! They're probably lying!"

Photo: Instagram

And the brunette beauty admitted she wasn't taken in because she had to fib to her sisters about the same subject.

She added: "I'm sure they were trying to make me feel better, because I said the same thing about Khloe and Kourtney. They were like, 'You don't have one about us?' I was like, '...No.'"

Offset wants Kim Kardashian West to run for president in 2020

Offset thinks Kim Kardashian West would make the perfect president.

The Migos rapper - who is married to Cardi B - thinks the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star should become the first ever female to represent the United States because of all the work she's doing for the criminal justice reform.

The 26-year-old star - who has been in jail multiple times for weapon charges and marijuana possession - told TMZ.com when asked if the reality TV star should run for head of state: "Hell yeah. To be able to have a second chance? That's one hunnid. Kim for president, man. She deserve to be president. Ain't no other president doing that sh*t ... And she helping black folks."

However, it looks like the 37-year-old beauty - who has three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, nine months, with her husband Kanye West - may need a little more persuading if she's to run for office as she has admitted she knows "nothing" about politics and wouldn't even waste her time "going there."

Addressing rumours on her blog KimKardashianWest.com, she said: "Honestly, I don't even want to go there. I feel like it [being the president of the US] is the hardest job in the world, I don't know much about politics."

However, Kim is certainly winning over the potential vote of a lot of people as she recently convinced President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Johnson - a 63-year-old grandmother who was thrown behind bars in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges - after she employed a team of lawyers to defend her.

She's also now trying to get another convicted felon released from prison.

Kim is fighting for a 30-year-old man called Chris Young, who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession after being arrested in 2010, because she thinks it's "unfair" that he was given such a harsh sentence.

Kourtney Kardashian 'distanced herself' during Younes Bendjima romance

Kourtney Kardashian "distanced herself from her sisters" during romance with Younes Bendjima.

The 39-year-old reality star split from the 25-year-old model in early August after almost two years of dating, and although they were recently seen grabbing sushi together and fuelling reconciliation rumours, it has been claimed her famous family - including sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian - would be less than thrilled if they got back together.

A source told People magazine: "Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters. Things are fine with them now and I'm sure they'll get even more back to normal now that it seems he's out of the picture for good.

"This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family."

The news comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her former partner Scott Disick - and Younes were reported to have reconciled after being spotted grabbing food together earlier this week.

A source said at the time: "Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before - it's not an official relationship.

"Kourtney always liked him though and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out."

Weeks prior to their meeting, a source had claimed Kourtney had completely cut ties with Younes following their break up.

An insider said: "Kourtney is doing great. She isn't seeing Younes. She is happy being single for now.

"After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn't going put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself."