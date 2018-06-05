KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian following low-carb diet

Khloe Kardashian has been following a low-carb diet to help her lose her baby weight after giving birth to her daughter True in April.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star only gave birth to her daughter True, whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, just under two months ago but she's already on a mission to shift the extra pounds she gained while carrying the tiny tot so has been put on an intense diet to ensure she's eating the right things.

Taking to her website, the 33-year-old reality TV star said: "I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me. It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!"

The blonde beauty kicks off her day with one tablespoon of jam and one tablespoon of almond butter before she heads to the gym for her early morning workout.

After working up a sweat with her trainer, Khloe has two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of berries or other fresh fruit to pump fuel back into her body.

And, if she started to feel peckish by mid-morning, the reality TV star will have a "piece of fruit with a handful of almonds" because she can't "go hungry."

She'll then have her lunch and a late afternoon snack to hold her over until dinner.

She explained: "To hold you over until dinner, grab another handful of almonds with a cup of vegetables, like cherry tomatoes."

Khloe has always taken her training very seriously and found it a real struggle when her doctor banned her from doing any heavy exercise after the birth of True.

Taking to her Snapchat account last month, she said: "Today is the first day that I've been allowed to work out with my trainer. And I'm super excited, I had my first workout and I'm so exhausted but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something for my body and mind."

Khloe Kardashian 'can't believe' she's a mom

Khloe Kardashian "still can't believe" she's a mother and is "so thankful" for the "blessing" that is her daughter True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star feels so lucky to have her daughter True - who she shares with her partner Tristan Thompson - and is "so thankful" for the "blessing".

She wrote on Twitter: "I sometimes, still can't believe im a mommy!!! I'm so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel (sic)"

Since the arrival of True, the 33-year-old television personality has been working on her post-baby body and she previously revealed she is "surprised" about her new-found energy since welcoming her daughter.

She shared: "I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child.

"You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby."

Khloe was recently forced to hit back at her critics, who said she was "focusing too much on her body" following the arrival of her daughter.

She wrote: "The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard, you're so tired. It's much more difficult than you expect it to be. I've been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it's re-waking itself back up. What I'm annoyed about is I've read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do. I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that's going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right."

Khloe Kardashian is 'more needy' since Tristan Thompson cheated

Khloe Kardashian has become more "needy" with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson since he cheated on her.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was left heartbroken last month when video footage of the 27-year-old basketball player with another woman on a night out in New York just weeks before she gave birth to their daughter True.

And, although she's still deciding what to do about their relationship, the 33-year-old beauty is said to be fighting for Tristan's attention because she wants them to work.

A source told PEOPLE.com: "She has good days and bad days with Tristan. They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed. And when she is with him, he is on a tight leash. Of course it's hard for Khloe to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games.

"She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again. She thinks it's up to him to prove himself that he can be a great partner and dad. She's definitely more needy and in his face now. This has been causing some conflicts."

And, although she's trying to deal with Tristan's infidelity in private, Khloe took to her Twitter account over the weekend to slam those who are not happy for her.

She wrote: "Misery loves company ...

"People can't stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly (sic)."

Khloe began dating Tristan in 2016 and the pair were planning to get married but their wedding plans have been put on hold following the cheating scandal.